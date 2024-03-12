Every day, it seems new evidence comes out that the Democrats will lie, steal and cheat if it means defaming former President Donald Trump.

After the Colorado Supreme Court failed to unjustly keep Trump off the state ballot, it came out on Tuesday that the Democrat-controlled House Jan. 6 Committee intentionally suppressed a crucial testimony — which has been released by the Committee on House Administration’s subcommittee on oversight — that proves Trump worked to control Jan. 6, 2021, but was blocked.

The testimony revealed the former president wanted to provide 10,000 troops for protection on that day to help in the city as needed.

That’s correct. While Democrats have so vehemently used the events of that day as evidence that the former president attempted an “insurrection,” Trump actually made attempts to prevent anything from happening, according to The Washington Times.

Per the report, Trump asked for 10,000 National Guard troops to be present in Washington, D.C., but Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected the proposal, only approving 350 troops — to control traffic.

According to a withheld transcript of the interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato, “[Trump] was on the phone with [Mayor Bowser] and wanted to make sure she had everything that she needed.”

“I remember the number 10,000 coming up, you know, ‘The president wants to make sure that you have enough.’ You know, ‘He is willing to ask for 10,000,’” Ornato testified.

He then shared that Bowser turned down this offer.

Ornato continued, noting that once the Capitol building had been breached, the Trump administration went to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller to deploy help, ultimately growing frustrated at the slow response.

“So then I remember the chief saying, ‘Hey, I’m calling the secretary of defense to get that [quick reaction force] in here,’” Ornato said.

Later he testified, “I remember the chief telling Miller, ‘Get them in here, get them in here to secure the Capitol now.’”

The testimony from the former White House deputy chief of staff is essential to understanding the events that transpired on Jan. 6.

So why would this interview be withheld?

Well, according to Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, who chaired the committee, it was “in order to protect sensitive information, as well as the privacy of witnesses.”

Thompson then said, “The Select Committee’s final report took into account the testimony of all witnesses, including the transcript that was released today.”

“All the evidence points to the same conclusion: Donald Trump wanted to join his violent mob as it marched on the Capitol, and he was irate when his security detail told him he couldn’t go,” he added, claiming criticism of the committee’s decision was “dishonest.”

It’s unsure how the committee actually got to that conclusion as everything that Ornato said would prove that it was quite the opposite.

Nothing he said indicated that the former president wanted to go to the Capitol himself, simply that he wanted to ensure there would be enough troops to manage any chaos — if it occurred.

That’s exactly what Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the committee that released the testimony, believes.

“The former J6 Select Committee apparently withheld Mr. Ornato’s critical witness testimony from the American people because it contradicted their pre-determined narrative,” he stated.

“Mr. Ornato’s testimony proves what Mr. Meadows has said all along, President Trump did in fact offer 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol, which was turned down.”

It’s becoming clearer by the day that the House Jan. 6 Committee did nothing to investigate what occurred that day.

Instead, it did everything in its power to launch a witch hunt against former President Trump to defame him and drag his name and reputation through the mud.

Nothing is too low for The Swamp.

