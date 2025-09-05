Bombshell: WH Emails Prove Biden Had No Idea What Was Happening with Pardons - 'He Doesn't Review the Warrants'

More proof has been released that former President Joe Biden was totally clueless as to how the autopen was being used that affixed his signature to a plethora of documents — particularly in the waning months of his presidency.

During Biden’s final days in office, Biden granted thousands of pardons and commutations, per the Pew Research Center.

The New York Post highlighted a series of exchanges by White House personnel, proving the president was not kept up to speed with those decisions.

In one example that has recently come to light, Biden allegedly orally approved the commutations of inmates jailed for crack cocaine on Jan. 11. However, his signature was not on the appropriate documents until Jan. 17.

The Post noted an email exchange on the night of Jan. 16, expressing a need for confirmation that Biden had given the OK. Former White House Staff Secretary Stef Feldman wrote several lawyers, saying she needed evidence of Biden’s approval before using the autopen for those clemency orders. Feldman, as the Post reported, was a “gatekeeper” for Biden’s autopen.

“I’m going to need email from [Deputy Assistant to the President] Rosa [Po] on original chain confirming P[resident] signs off on the specific documents when they are ready,” Feldman wrote, referencing former Deputy Assistant to the President Rosa Po in an email to five Biden aides.

That email was sent at 9:16 p.m. Six minutes later, former deputy White House counsel Tyeesha Dixon — one of the five recipients — forwarded the email to former chief of staff to the White House counsel’s office, Michael Posada.

Dixon asked, “Michael, thoughts on how to handle this?” before adding in reference to the request from Feldman about Biden, “He doesn’t review the warrants.”

The former president could have no way of knowing what was happening here. Internal emails show he doesn’t actually look at the warrants for the people he’s granting clemency to and it’s not his authentic signature on the documents.

Posada went on to say at 10:06 p.m., “Ok talked to Stef.”

“We will just need something from Rosa once the documents are ready confirming that the 21 people commuted to home confinement are who the president signed off on in the document titled X, and the # individuals listed in document titled Y are those with crack powder disparities who the president intended to commute.

“Basically, something from Rosa making clear that the documents accurately reflect his decision. If you can give me a blurb whenever they are ready to suggest to Rosa, I can pass along.”

Hours later — at 4:59 a.m. — mass clemency was announced.

Po had indicated Biden wanted to grant mass clemency on Jan. 11 for people serving sentences on crack charges for whom the Department of Justice felt there was a low chance of recidivism.

The Post added, it was unclear if Biden gave the authorization on the night of Jan. 16. Emails showed White House aides went with what Po said Biden “intended” to do.

This raises major questions about the authenticity of these clemency grants.

Internal emails don’t provide any proof Biden knew about the clemency being granted to these inmates. But they do claim that he didn’t spend any time reviewing warrants, signing the documents, and giving the final OK to White House staff.

Small wonder Americans are demanding answers, and Republicans like House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer are out for blood, calling the autopen scandal “one of the greatest scandals of our generation.”

“The American people deserve to know who was actually calling the shots in the Biden White House, because it wasn’t Joe Biden. His mental decline was obvious to anyone paying attention,” Comer said in a May statement.

This only appears to be getting worse for Biden and his aides.

