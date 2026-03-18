Bombshell Whistleblower Report: Mueller's Anti-Trump Witch Hunters Drank on the Job, Tried to Doctor Records, Violated Security Rules

Well, well, well.

Looks like all those people mocked for wearing tinfoil hats were right about deep state — again.

Despite the fervent complaints from the left that the deep state doesn’t exist, President Donald Trump and his administration are painfully aware that it does.

And Trump has a very good reason to be furious with the deep state, especially if a new, bombshell whistleblower report contains even a kernel of truth.

In a New York Post exclusive, an FBI agent who was a part of then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into claims that Trump and members of his campaign colluded with Russia to affect the 2016 election came out with some damning allegations directed at how that investigation unfolded.

The New York Post dug up details on these December 2020 allegations after GOP Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel Sunday, referencing some of these disturbing claims.

Grassley said that the allegations confirm “long-standing concerns that political bias rotted the decision-making process within the Mueller team.”

And “rot” might be an understatement.

From the outset, if this agent’s claims are true, it was clear that this wasn’t an unbiased investigation interested in the truth, so much as it was a biased witch hunt interested in taking down Trump.

After all, how can anyone expect a fair investigation when agents were drinking on the job and plastering anti-Trump cartoons on the walls? That’s not exactly befitting of an arbiter of justice. And yet, somehow, it gets worse.

Not only was this investigation biased from the get-go, it also tried to cover up this fact by ordering people to doctor records.

In one glaring example of this, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe spoke of Trump “in a derogatory manner” while on record for an official interview. The agent claimed that Justice Department prosecutors tried to pressure a female FBI agent to “change the tone of the [document] to reflect that McCabe spoke about [Trump] without the negative connotation.”

The female FBI agent refused to do so, and left the agency shortly after her time with the Mueller probe was over.

Compounding matters, some of these anti-Trump witch hunters held a flagrant disregard for security protocol.

The FBI agent alleged that Zainad Ahmad, the prosecutor for the Mueller probe and a protege of former Barack Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch, was constantly breaking security protocols.

“For example, she brought classified documents to a meeting at WFO [Washington Field Office] without adherence to FBI security policy by bringing her classified notebook to the meeting without a proper carrying bag,” the agent alleged. “What was worse, she came to WFO from her residence, meaning she kept her notebook at the residence.”

The security protocol issue should infuriate you, as an American, regardless of whether you love or detest Trump. If the FBI can be this biased, destructive, and flippant when it comes to investigating Trump, the FBI can be this biased, destructive, and flippant when it comes to anyone.

(Almost as infuriating as the fact that Mueller’s probe cost taxpayers over $30 million, according to the New York Post, and produced zilch.)

If even a fraction of these allegations holds water, it’s a devastating blow to the Mueller probe, which was an investigation that was sold to the American public as the gold standard of independence and professionalism.

Instead, what’s being described sounds less like a sober search for truth and more like a politically charged operation marred by bias, corner-cutting, and questionable judgment.

The credibility of any investigation hinges on the integrity of the people conducting it, and once that perception is compromised, the findings themselves — no matter how thoroughly documented — become suspect in the eyes of the public.

And that’s why this shouldn’t be dismissed as just another partisan food fight.

Whether you supported Trump or vehemently opposed him, the idea that federal law enforcement could be influenced by political animus, or worse, attempt to sanitize records to fit a preferred narrative, should set off alarm bells. The justice system isn’t supposed to operate on vibes or vendettas; it’s supposed to be grounded in facts, fairness, and fidelity to the law.

If Americans begin to believe those principles are optional, depending on who’s being investigated, trust in the system collapses.

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about Trump, Mueller, or one high-profile investigation. It’s about whether the institutions tasked with upholding the law can be trusted to do so without fear or favor.

If they can’t — or even if it appears that they can’t — then every future investigation, prosecution, and conviction carries an asterisk. And once that doubt takes hold, it’s not easily undone.

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