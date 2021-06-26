Bombshell Wikileaks Email: Hillary Knew Wuhan Was a Bioweapon Threat in 2009

Wikileaks obtained a cable allegedly sent by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the embassies of member nations of the Australia Group, which at the time was planning a plenary meeting in Paris in September 2009.

The existence of this document was reported on Wednesday by Human Events’ editor Jack Posobiec.

On its website, The Australia Group describes itself as “an informal forum of countries which, through the harmonisation of export controls, seeks to ensure that exports do not contribute to the development of chemical or biological weapons.” Its 43 member nations include Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Argentina, to list a few. Neither China nor Russia are members of this group.

The cable, which can be viewed on Wikileaks, stated, “We believe it is important to focus on emerging chemical and biological technologies, trends in the trade of [chemical and biological weapons]-related goods and threats.”

Within the cable, Clinton reportedly issued unique sets of talking points to specific nation members. Posobiec reported that in her comments to France, she conveyed a not-so-subtle warning that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, then undergoing construction of its physical facilities, could eventually pose a “biological weapons proliferation concern.”

According to Wikileaks, the talking points to France read, “The U.S. believes participants would benefit from hearing about your experiences assisting China in setting up a Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology from the export control and intangible technology transfer perspectives.”

“We are particularly interested to know how China plans to vet incoming foreign researchers from countries of biological weapons proliferation concern.”

The talking points to Australia also started with the State Department’s reported expression of concern over China’s biological weapons program.

According to Wikileaks, the document read, “The U.S. believes AG members would be interested in any information you can share related to China and North Korea, specifically information related to: China’s Institutes of Biological Products, to include overhead imagery analysis, if possible; Your perceptions of the CBW proliferation activities by Chinese entities; Your perceptions of Chinese government efforts to enforce its export control rules.”

A quick read of the cable shows that Clinton was allegedly worried way back in 2009, long before the Wuhan Lab was even operational, about the potential for weaponized virus research at the facility.

She may have been wrong in believing that visiting foreign researchers posed a greater threat than the Chinese government and military, but according to this document, she was well aware of the opportunity for foul play that a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory could provide.

Why then would she remain silent when an outbreak of a contagious and mysterious SARS-like virus appeared in the same place this lab is located? It no doubt set off alarm bells in her head, if this cable is to be believed. As COVID-19 transitioned into a global pandemic, she kept mum on the possibility, heck, the probability, that this virus may have come from the lab.

Her hatred of former President Donald Trump is so deep and so obsessive, that rather than help her fellow Americans by stepping up and pointing out the connection, it looks as though she chose to use the pandemic as a club with which to bludgeon him.

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don’t fall for it. Don’t let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

And she hasn’t stopped. Here’s a more recent tweet from Clinton blaming Trump for the “recent rise in anti-Asian bigotry.”

This week I spoke to @SenDuckworth about the recent rise in anti-Asian bigotry fueled by Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric, her own experiences with prejudice, and what we can all do to help #StopAsianHate. Listen to this week’s episode of You and Me Both.https://t.co/GldksXul9Y pic.twitter.com/fCmgTCIpmA — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 31, 2021

Certainly, Clinton wasn’t the only government official who declined to make this connection. There are likely hundreds of people who refused to come forward, both in the U.S. and abroad.

I’m not claiming that she is part of a conspiracy or cover-up — only that it looks like she knew very well, and once worried about, the potential for danger posed by a little lab in Wuhan.

