Bombshell: YouTube Shooter’s Dad Warned Authorities [Video]

More details are starting to emerge about the Iranian-born woman suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting attack Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Nasim Aghdam, 39, allegedly shot three people at the headquarters before killing herself.

Now, her father, Ismail Aghdam, has revealed what her motive might have been. What’s more, he claims to have warned authorities prior to the shooting that his daughter was upset with YouTube for censoring her videos and demonetizing them.

“She was angry,” Ismail Aghdam told the Bay Area News Group on Tuesday night.

Nasim, who lived in San Diego, was reported missing by her family several days ago. Early in the morning on Tuesday, authorities contacted her father to let them know she had been found in her car in Mountain View, which is about 40 miles from YouTube headquarters in San Bruno.

At that point, realizing how close she was to YouTube’s campus, Nasim’s family warned police about her recent frustrations with the video streaming platform, according to KCAL.

Police reportedly said they would keep monitoring her.

BREAKING: Just spoke to the father of Nasim Aghdam. He says his daughter had been missing for several days. When cops found her in NorCal last night, he warned them she was angry with YouTube. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mgCw9ivqos — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) April 4, 2018

After the shooting, Mountain View police confirmed they had found a missing woman sleeping in her car in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“Our officers made contact with the woman after the license plate of her vehicle matched that of a missing person out of Southern California,” police spokeswoman Katie Nelson told the New York Post. “The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions. At the conclusion of our discussion, her family was notified that she had been located.”

Ismail Aghdam, meanwhile, said his daughter was a vegan activist who loved animals. She had numerous YouTube channels were she posted frequently about these topics, though her social media accounts have since been taken down.

In recent days, her videos had reportedly been receiving fewer views, and she thought YouTube itself was responsible for demonetizing her work.

“There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want,” she recently wrote on a website that looked as if it was linked to her Instagram page, according to Business Insider.

“She was always complaining that YouTube ruined her life,” Nasim’s brother, Shahran Aghdam, told reporters.

Despite her anger at YouTube, the suspected shooter’s family does not believe she knew anyone who worked for the company.

And at least for the moment, it would appear that authorities agree.

“At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted,” San Bruno police said in a news release.

One of the shooting victims was in critical condition Tuesday morning. Another was in serious condition, and the third in fair condition.

