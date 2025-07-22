Share
Commentary
Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation's 2024 Democracy Forum in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec.5, 2024.
Commentary
Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation's 2024 Democracy Forum in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec.5, 2024. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Bombshells Begin: Newly Declassified Doc Confirms Obama Was Compromised, Emails Showed Up on Mystery Evidence Presented to FBI

 By Michael Schwarz  July 22, 2025 at 11:16am
Share

Former President Barack Obama has had a rough few days.

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released convincing evidence of an Obama-led “treasonous conspiracy” hatched in 2016. Specifically, Gabbard accused the former president and his top officials of using “manufactured intelligence” to hatch the Russia collusion hoax.

Then, on Monday, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the hitherto classified “Clinton Annex,” an appendix to the Department of Justice’s 2018 Office of Inspector General Report, also known as the Horowitz Report, which revealed that the FBI under disgraced former director James Comey might have intentionally ignored evidence pertinent to its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information on a private email server because that evidence contained emails from Obama himself.

According to the partially redacted document, the FBI received eight thumb drives from a source called “T1.” The drives contained data, such as emails, stolen from various sources, including government officials and agencies.

“Examples of U.S. victim information that the analysts observed during this review included former President Barack Obama’s emails,” the appendix read.

By coincidence or otherwise, Comey’s FBI chose not to look deeper.

“Witnesses told us that the FBI has never comprehensively reviewed thumb drives 1 through 5,” the hitherto classified appendix read.

Meanwhile, in a footnote, the appendix also noted that the question of accessing the thumb drives resulted in multiple meetings, one on Sept. 20, 2016, and another on Oct. 20, 2016, attended by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, White House Counsel W. Neil Eggleston, and others.

Why would White House counsel meet with the FBI regarding thumb drives already known to contain Obama’s emails? Then, why would the FBI choose not to review the drives?

Will the U.S. finally learn the truth about Obama?

Grassley called it an “extreme lack of effort and due diligence” on the FBI’s part. The senator also characterized the “Comey FBI’s negligent approach and perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation” as a sharp contrast with its “full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.”

Likewise, many users on the social media platform X saw the Obama emails as the key to understanding why, in the words of Sean Davis of The Federalist, the Comey FBI “deliberately sandbagged the Clinton investigation and refused to take basic investigative steps that would’ve revealed how seriously Clinton compromised national security.”

The annex showed “that Comey and the Obama FBI intentionally ignored thumb drives during Hillary email investigation, because they had emails on them from OBAMA,” another user wrote.

Related:
Newly Declassified Grassley Doc: Obama Pulled Own Version of Watergate - Nearly Identical to 'Smoking Gun' Disaster

Others reached the same conclusion.

In sum, thanks to Gabbard we now know that the Obama administration invented the Russia collusion hoax. Thus, how difficult would it be to believe that Obama and his senior officials also spiked the FBI’s investigation into Clinton at least in part because of the presence of Obama’s emails on those thumb drives?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Just How Incriminating Are FBI's Docs on Obama? Wild Footnote in Declassified Horowitz Report Gives Glimpse
Bombshells Begin: Newly Declassified Doc Confirms Obama Was Compromised, Emails Showed Up on Mystery Evidence Presented to FBI
Hunter Biden Goes on Profanity-Laced Tirade Against Prominent Democrats During Interview
Watch: Viral Comedy Video Perfectly Illustrates the Left's Love of Nazism
Gabbard: We Have the Evidence to Indict and Prosecute Those Responsible for Coup, Russia Hoax
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation