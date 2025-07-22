Bombshells Begin: Newly Declassified Doc Confirms Obama Was Compromised, Emails Showed Up on Mystery Evidence Presented to FBI

Former President Barack Obama has had a rough few days.

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released convincing evidence of an Obama-led “treasonous conspiracy” hatched in 2016. Specifically, Gabbard accused the former president and his top officials of using “manufactured intelligence” to hatch the Russia collusion hoax.

Then, on Monday, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the hitherto classified “Clinton Annex,” an appendix to the Department of Justice’s 2018 Office of Inspector General Report, also known as the Horowitz Report, which revealed that the FBI under disgraced former director James Comey might have intentionally ignored evidence pertinent to its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information on a private email server because that evidence contained emails from Obama himself.

According to the partially redacted document, the FBI received eight thumb drives from a source called “T1.” The drives contained data, such as emails, stolen from various sources, including government officials and agencies.

“Examples of U.S. victim information that the analysts observed during this review included former President Barack Obama’s emails,” the appendix read.

By coincidence or otherwise, Comey’s FBI chose not to look deeper.

“Witnesses told us that the FBI has never comprehensively reviewed thumb drives 1 through 5,” the hitherto classified appendix read.

Meanwhile, in a footnote, the appendix also noted that the question of accessing the thumb drives resulted in multiple meetings, one on Sept. 20, 2016, and another on Oct. 20, 2016, attended by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, White House Counsel W. Neil Eggleston, and others.

Why would White House counsel meet with the FBI regarding thumb drives already known to contain Obama’s emails? Then, why would the FBI choose not to review the drives?

Grassley called it an “extreme lack of effort and due diligence” on the FBI’s part. The senator also characterized the “Comey FBI’s negligent approach and perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation” as a sharp contrast with its “full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.”

Likewise, many users on the social media platform X saw the Obama emails as the key to understanding why, in the words of Sean Davis of The Federalist, the Comey FBI “deliberately sandbagged the Clinton investigation and refused to take basic investigative steps that would’ve revealed how seriously Clinton compromised national security.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley just released a newly declassified annex from the 2018 DOJ/OIG report detailing disgraced former FBI director James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s illegal private email server. The annex shows that Comey and his corrupt FBI underlings deliberately… pic.twitter.com/P4LVV0wvC3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 21, 2025

The annex showed “that Comey and the Obama FBI intentionally ignored thumb drives during Hillary email investigation, because they had emails on them from OBAMA,” another user wrote.

Things are heating up. 👀 AG Bondi just declassified OIG report to Congress via Grassley, showing that Comey and the Obama FBI intentionally ignored thumb drives during Hillary email investigation, because they had emails on them from OBAMA… Meaning the Russiagate hoax against… pic.twitter.com/ByIEJkTobC — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 21, 2025

Others reached the same conclusion.

🚨🚨 Pam Bondi just declassified the OIG report to Congress via Grassley,

It showed that Comey and the FBI intentionally ignored thumb drives during Hillary email investigation, because they had emails on them from OBAMA… pic.twitter.com/ySfZP9nDMP — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 21, 2025

BREAKING: Sen. Grassley just released the long-classified “Clinton Annex” (finally declassified by AG Bondi) which proves the Comey FBI exonerated Hillary of email server crimes DESPITE NEVER INVESTIGATING THUMB DRIVES w/ COMPROMISED CLASSIFIED EMAILS–inclg PRESIDENT OBAMA EMAIL — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 21, 2025

In sum, thanks to Gabbard we now know that the Obama administration invented the Russia collusion hoax. Thus, how difficult would it be to believe that Obama and his senior officials also spiked the FBI’s investigation into Clinton at least in part because of the presence of Obama’s emails on those thumb drives?

