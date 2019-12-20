SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Bond Girl and Former Miss France, Claudine Auger, Dead at Age 78

French actress Claudine Auger smokes a cigarette in a promotional portrait for the James Bond film, "Thunderball," directed by Terence Young, in 1965.Archive Photos / Getty ImagesFrench actress Claudine Auger smokes a cigarette in a promotional portrait for the James Bond film "Thunderball," directed by Terence Young, in 1965. (Archive Photos / Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published December 20, 2019 at 4:40pm
Print

Claudine Auger, the French-born actress cast as “Bond Girl” Dominique “Domino” Derval in the 1965 movie “Thunderball,” has died. She was 78.

Auger died in Paris on Wednesday following a lengthy period of illness, BBC News reported, citing her agency, Time Art.

Auger had a prominent and lengthy acting career, primarily in French and Italian film, thanks to her international rise in fame after her role in “Thunderball” opposite Sean Connery, who played James Bond.

Auger started out modeling and competing in beauty pageants, was crowned the winner of the Miss France beauty contest and came in second place in the 1958 Miss World pageant.

In 1960, Auger, then still in school, appeared in the film “Testament of Orpheus,” which starred and was directed by Jean Cocteau, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TRENDING: Rebel Yell Rings Out as USMC Major Warns Virginians Are Close to Tipping Point

She then appeared in “The Iron Mask” in 1962 and “Games of Desire” in 1964 before starring as the first French “Bond Girl” in 1965.

According to BBC News, the role of Domino was originally intended to be played by an Italian actress but was revised into a French character specifically for Auger.

With her striking features and talent for acting, Auger went on to star in numerous films, primarily in the ’60s and ’70s.

But she acted all the way through 1997, according to her IMDb page.

Auger’s other prominent films include “Our Man in Marrakesh” (1966) starring George Hamilton, “Triple Cross” (1966) with Christopher Plummer and Yul Brynner, and “The Killing Game” (1967).

RELATED: Jack Nicholson's Grandson Gives Health Update on Legendary Actor To Put Rumors to Bed

In 1971, Auger starred in the horror flick “Black Belly of the Tarantula,” alongside two other Bond girls, Barbara Bach and Barbara Bouchet.

She appeared in a second horror film, “Bay of Blood,” that same year.

Auger is survived by her daughter, Jessica Claudine Brent, who was born in 1991 when Auger was 49 years old.

Auger’s second husband and Jessica’s father, Peter Brent, died in 2008.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Bond Girl and Former Miss France, Claudine Auger, Dead at Age 78
Jack Nicholson's Grandson Gives Health Update on Legendary Actor To Put Rumors to Bed
Girl Mistakes Live Owl Nestled in Christmas Tree for Decoration: 'Mama, That Ornament Scared Me'
3-Year-Old Drives Toy Truck Down Main Road To Get Help for Dad Having Seizure
24 Years Ago, Doctors Gave Her Two Weeks To Live. Now She's Competing for Miss America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×