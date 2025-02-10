Bondi on Feds Blocking DOGE Audits: They're Afraid of What We'll Find

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Sunday that fear of what the Department of Government Efficiency might find is the driving force behind efforts to stop its deep dive into the twisted snarls of federal spending.

Last week, responding to a lawsuit from 19 states, a federal judge blocked the advisory group led by Elon Musk from probing Treasury Department records, as noted by NBC.

“I have never heard of such a thing in my life, but you know, it is not unexpected given the two-tiered system of justice that we’re facing in this country,” Bondi said in an interview with Fox News.

Pam Bondi says Elon Musk and DOGE are doing a great job and that the reason they don’t want anyone looking into things like treasury payments is because they are afraid. pic.twitter.com/Fgm3IFxKso — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 9, 2025

“What Elon Musk has been doing at DOGE is remarkable,” she said.

“He is such a good man. He is a good friend, and he is doing this for the right reasons.”

“There’s a reason that the people at Treasury don’t want the secretary of the treasury nor DOGE, to have those records,” she continued.

What happens is that those who want the government corruption & waste to continue will shop around the country for an activist judge to do their bidding. It is an undemocratic and unconstitutional power grab by a tiny group of radical leftists! https://t.co/h3oLocEuoB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

“There was a reason at USAID they did not want anyone to have those records,” she said, referring to the millions found in a DOGE dive into USAID that led to a sweeping restructuring of the agency involving mass layoffs.

“We found out at USAID they’re giving $1.5 million to Serbia for transgenders. They’re giving over a million dollars, I think, to Guatemala for sex changes. This is not going to happen with Americans’ tax dollars any longer, and we’re going to find out who you are, and it’s going to stop,” she said.

During a Sunday interview, Trump also opposed the judge’s ruling.

“I disagree with it 100 percent. I think it’s crazy,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

Trump noted that waste must be eliminated from the federal government.

“And we have to solve the efficiency problem. We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse, all the things that have gone into the government. You take a look at the USAID, the kind of fraud in there,” Trump said.

Vice President J.D. Vance also said the order was terrible legal logic. If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 9, 2025

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” Vance posted on X.

