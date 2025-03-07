Bondi Hammered After Announcing More Redactions to Epstein Docs

Attorney General Pam Bondi has very little time in which to clean up a mess of her own making.

Moreover, in her only apparent attempt to clean that mess, she made matters worse while raising fresh questions.

In a Monday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Bondi announced that her office had received thousands of pages of previously withheld evidence pertaining to the late pedophile and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but, she said, the release of those files to the public would come with new and previously unannounced redactions, prompting outrage on the social media platform X from users already exasperated by an attorney general whom they regard as dishonest and insufficiently urgent.

“Friday at 8:00, a truckload of evidence arrived,” Bondi said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

That phrase — “truckload of evidence” — certainly heightened anticipation.

After all, Bondi told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Feb. 26 that she likely would release some Epstein-related information the following day.

When the next day arrived, however, the purported release of those files degenerated into an embarrassing and inexcusable spectacle. Instead of new documents, photos of conservative influencers smiling and holding binders outside the White House began circulating on X. The contents of those binders, when finally revealed to the public, featured nothing of significance.

Meanwhile, Bondi made it clear that the FBI Field Office in New York had deceived her. She published a letter she had addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, insisting that the Bureau deliver those files posthaste. She set a delivery deadline of Friday, Feb. 28 — the next morning — at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Thus, her announcement to Hannity constituted the first public confirmation that said files had indeed arrived.

Later in the interview, however, Bondi appeared to raise a new question while possibly making matters worse.

First, she explained that her office would redact the names of Epstein’s victims. Every reasonable person, of course, understands the need for that.

Hannity, however, pushed her on the question of redactions.

“What are the other things that maybe you would have to redact? National security?” he asked.

“Of course, national security. Some grand jury information, which is always going to be confidential,” she replied.

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi says a “truckload” of Jeffrey Epstein files arrived on Friday, says FBI Director Kash Patel is looking through them now. “We got them all Friday at 8AM. Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them.” “It’s now in the… pic.twitter.com/rxABwmO5p2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

Bondi made that announcement on Monday. As of Friday afternoon, more than a full week has passed since the “truckload” of Epstein files arrived.

To put it mildly, prominent supporters of President Donald Trump on X have grown antsy.

“We still have no proof of this truck’s existence. We have not seen a single photograph, and we don’t have any Epstein files. I don’t think we can trust Blondi,” investigative journalist Laura Loomer wrote early Friday on X, using her derisive nickname “Blondi” for the attorney general.

It’s been one week since Pam Blondi said a truck load of Epstein files were delivered to her… IN A TRUCK. We still have no proof of this truck’s existence. We have not seen a single photograph, and we don’t have any Epstein files. I don’t think we can trust Blondi. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 7, 2025

Others expressed a similar level of urgency and disgust.

We are now at 150 hours since the “truckload” of Epstein files arrived from the NY FBI location to AG Pam Bondi’s desk. We are at the 45 day deadline mark from when President Trump signed the executive order to fully release the JFK, RFK, and MLK files. We need answers today. pic.twitter.com/qj9n6w6QVe — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) March 6, 2025

With the latest Bondi announcements of more redactions of the Epstein files, Im done. Ive given up on gleaning anything if they ever do release something. Its over. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 6, 2025

Another X user, however, raised a question undoubtedly on many viewers’ minds after Bondi’s interview with Hannity.

“Why do the Epstein files need to be redacted for national security?” the user wrote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Epstein files will be redacted due to national security concerns. Why do the Epstein files need to be redacted for national security? pic.twitter.com/M1ILW89ZZC — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 6, 2025

That certainly should strike the impartial observer as a fair question. Why, indeed, would the Epstein files involve national security?

A convicted pedophile, Epstein died in federal prison in 2019 following an indictment on child sex trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner’s official ruling of death by suicide, however, has done little to allay widespread suspicions of foul play in light of the pedophile’s well-documented connections to powerful political and business figures.

In 2021, a federal court convicted Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking conspiracy and other charges. Then, in June 2022, United States Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan sentenced Maxwell to 20 years in prison, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Bondi confirmed to Hannity that Epstein had trafficked 254 victims.

Still, more than five years after the pedophile’s suspicious death, not one Epstein client has faced justice.

Why not? And why would the Epstein files require national security-related redactions? Did a foreign nation, in conjunction with the deep state, conduct a massive blackmail operation?

Those of us who want to believe the best about Bondi must learn those answers soon. Otherwise, the Trump administration will have a massive — and possibly irreparable — trust issue on its hands.

