Bone-Chilling Audio: Taliban Fighter Begs Superior to Let Him 'Hunt Down Everyone' Who Worked with US

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan nearly two weeks ago, the group has attempted to present itself as a just and civil organization. A new audio recording paints quite a different picture.

The recording was reportedly obtained by The Epoch Times, which said the unnamed speaker in the audio clip is believed to be a Taliban fighter asking his superior for permission to “hunt down everyone” who worked with the U.S.

“Thank God now the Americans have withdrawn from the airport and everything is in our own hands,” the speaker says, according to the Times’ translation of the clip.

“Mufti Sahib, what is your order regarding those who had worked with the foreign forces, and should we start searching from Kandahar and Badakhshan provinces and also search for those who specifically worked with Americans as a spy and done a lot of things?

“Just let me know what is your order regarding finding and gathering all of them and kill them, hang them, or expose them to the public or stone them to death — what should we do?”

The Times said the message was sent on Tuesday to the family of a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. Department of Defense. The interpreter is now a U.S. citizen, but the family was left behind in Afghanistan.

Defense Department intelligence experts said they “believe the recording is a psychological warfare operation meant to panic, and thus flush out, individuals who assisted the United States.”

In a previous report, The Epoch Times said the Taliban may have acquired data about Afghans using seized U.S. surveillance equipment. Afghan allies of the U.S. reportedly began scrubbing their social media profiles for fear the Taliban would target them.

If that was not enough, the Biden administration decided to help the terrorists by sending them a list of both American citizens and Afghan allies during evacuation efforts.

While the expressed purpose of the list was to “expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan,” one defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the move would have dire consequences.

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” he said. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

The speaker in the audio recording says the Taliban has a list of Afghans whom he wishes to hunt down and murder.

“We have their list — those who had worked with foreign forces … those who were relying on foreign forces to evacuate them to America,” he said.

“We received every single list of theirs, so what is your order? Should we gather them all and hang them? So when should we start the searches — today or tomorrow? Just give us the order, we have all of their lists.”

It is nearly impossible to know whether the mysterious speaker is referring to the list the Taliban received from the U.S. or some other one. Either way, a Taliban fighter discussing his desire to hunt down Afghan allies of the U.S. reinforces the dangerous consequences of the Biden administration’s incompetence.

Anyone who has been around Taliban insurgents knows how ruthless they are.

Former UFC star Tim Kennedy, who was in Afghanistan last week working with an NGO called Save Our Allies, told The Western Journal in a phone interview just how barbaric the Taliban truly is.

“They’re brutes, they’re gangsters. They burn people alive,” he said. “They hang them from trees. They throw gays off the rooftops. They throw acid on little girls trying to walk to school.

“They are a radical extremist organization that is violent. There’s not an element that I have seen personally in 20 years that is a characteristic that I can embrace as an American.”

Sadly, the Biden administration refused to acknowledge this fact. Instead, it not only attempted to negotiate with the Taliban, but also trusted it with a list of American citizens and allies.

Judging by this new audio, anyone on that list who remains in Afghanistan is in grave danger. If the Taliban follows through on this threat to murder more Afghans, there will once again be blood on President Joe Biden’s hands.

