Conservative talk show host Dan Bongino said he has received new information he says makes it likely that cocaine found in the White House in July was part of an intended delivery for a member of the Biden family.

The cocaine was found on Sunday, July 2. Less than two weeks later, the Secret Service closed its investigation without identifying a suspect, saying there was no evidence that could be used to prosecute anyone, according to ABC.

On Sunday, Bongino offered a different perspective on the theory that the drug was linked to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. He began the narrative of a phone call with an he described as an “insider” by saying the caller labeled the Biden family as “trash.”

“The guy said to me, ‘His family is trash,’” Bognino said on his show.

He said the source was “not very political at all.”

Getting around to the subject of the cocaine left in the White House, the source told Bongino, “You’re assuming it’s Hunter Biden,” Bongino said.

“He said, ‘Although I can’t prove that it isn’t, I’m actually getting some traffic that it could be another family member,’” Bongino said, calling it “a big surprise to me as well.”

Breaking News: it’s officially illegal to question an election but legal to bring Cocaine into the White House. — Mitchum (@Mitchum42) August 28, 2023

Bongino said another contact doubled down on the notion that a family member other than Hunter Biden was involved and “that the cocaine left in the cubby in the West Wing was not an accident.”

Bongino noted repeatedly that he was passing along tips given to him, saying tips came from those he classified as “insider people.”

In speaking about who would conduct what he called a “drop” at the White House, Bongino quoted his source saying, “Who would have the power – think about this – to have coke delivered to the White House?”

He said that in his mind, getting cocaine would require a meeting, or, as he said during the show, the person delivering the drugs to gain access through a tour to leave the drugs at a pre-arranged location.

Bongino described Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle as “a confidante of the Biden team.”

“She has to reopen this investigation immediately or she has to resign. She can’t stay in her position,” he said.

“She will destroy the Secret Service if they don’t get to the bottom of it.”

They could charge Donald Trump with 91 different felonies – but they still cannot figure out who brought cocaine into the White House. — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) August 26, 2023

Earlier this month, a report in Soldier of Fortune by publisher Susan Katz Keating said President Joe Biden was told the identity of the individual responsible for the drug being in the White House.

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” Keating quoted a source she did not name as saying.

