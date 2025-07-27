Share
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino leaves after meeting with Republican lawmakers to discuss President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" at the U.S. Capitol on June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Bongino: 'I'll Never Be the Same' After Seeing DC's Corruption - It 'Shocked Me Down to My Core'

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2025 at 10:00am
In a somewhat cryptic social media post, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Saturday admitted that the horrors he has seen lurking within the government of which he is a part have “shocked me down to my core.”

Life at the FBI has not been without speed bumps for the former conservative podcaster. He and Attorney General Pam Bondi had serious differences over the handling of files relating to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which led to rumors that he might leave the FBI. Since then, Bongino’s X account has been filled with news of arrests, showing the FBI getting its job done.

Then came Saturday, as he said that below the surface, things are very, very rotten in Washington.

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening,” Bongino’s post said, striking a familiar note from a man who regularly shared his many opinions with millions.

“The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us,” he wrote in reference to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned,” he wrote.

Bongino said the rot will be exposed when the time is right and asked his followers to be patient.

“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE,” he said.

“As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not ‘my truth,’ or ‘your truth,’ but THE TRUTH. God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” he said.

The Saturday post followed a more upbeat message Bongino wrote on Friday, in which he proudly related how the FBI is getting the job done.

He noted that the FBI has helped the Department of Homeland Security make “over 21,900 immigration enforcement-related detentions and arrests. We surged resources at never before seen levels to meet the need after four years of a crisis at the southern border.”

More than 12,400 arrests were made in the FBI’s “violent crime and gang program,” he wrote, while noting that drug seizures of fentanyl are up over last year.

In its reporting of Bongino’s Saturday statement, Fox News noted that such remarks from Justice Department officials in the past have often preceded a major, controversial announcement.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
