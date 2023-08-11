Bongino: Real Reason Jack Smith Wants Access to Trump's Twitter Is for the 'Metadata'

What could they possibly want with former President Donald Trump’s tweets?

On Wednesday, court documents revealed that Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith had obtained a search warrant for Trump’s account on Twitter, the social media platform now rebranded as X.

If you’re wondering what Smith could possibly want to do with that, Dan Bongino has a theory.

“It’s not his tweets, folks,” the conservative host said on his show Thursday.

“His tweets are public. You can go find every one of his tweets,” Bongino said.

“They’re after the metadata and who logged in,” he explained.

“Anyone who logged into Trump’s account right now, or has ever logged into Trump’s account, where they logged in, where the tweets were sent from — that’s what they want,” Bongino said.

“They want to scare off anyone from giving any kind of messaging advice to Donald Trump.”

“Let me just sum it up for you,” the former Secret Service agent said. “They love Trump tweeting. They want Trump tweeting out there because they think, you know, Trump is going to help indict himself and all that stuff. They don’t want anybody intervening with any messaging.”

“They want to know who logged into Trump’s account so that everyone is afraid in the future so Trump can’t get any messaging advice. That’s what’s going on.”

The relevant comments appear below starting at 20:27.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Bongino’s theory seems to be backed up by an X post by former OANN anchor Jack Posobiec, who shared a statement from what he said was a former Trump administration staffer.

“Over the last few weeks the Jack Smith investigation has been drastically widened,” Posobiec quoted the individual as saying.

“Now dragging in mid-level and junior campaign and White House staffers. Even though the indictment has been handed down, some are being forced to testify in the upcoming weeks.

“Why are they doing this? Because it hurts the staffers financially. The average D.C. attorney to handle pre-indictment grand jury testimony costs between $20-50k.

“That’s more than half of what most the campaign staff would have made during their entire time on campaign.

“The goal here is clear, chilling of the right to free speech, reducing the right of free assembly, and to scare away GOP staff from future campaigns and administrations. This is the long battle and they’re fighting to win.”

From a fmr Trump admin staffer: Over the last few weeks the Jack Smith investigation has been drastically widened. Now dragging in mid-level and junior campaign and White House staffers. Even thought the indictment has been handed down, some are being forced to testify in… — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 6, 2023

Trump never used DMs Jack Smith is going after everyone who was logged into his account so they can haul them all into court That’s what this Twitter search warrant is about, exactly in line with our prior reporting on the expanded reach of his investigation — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 9, 2023

With the coverup of President Joe Biden’s apparent influence-peddling racket to the tune of tens of millions of dollars thinly veiled in the shibboleth, “no direct payments to Joe Biden” and the intimidation of anyone who would dare to counsel or stand with Trump, the U.S. justice system is looking more and more like that of 1990s Iraq.

It’s nearly incomprehensible how a nation that once prided itself on spreading freedom to the world is now observing the destruction of the First Amendment rights of a former president and his allies by his political opponents, with the various branches of government appearing to act as footsoldiers for the opponent’s agenda.

Trump’s tweets are his thoughts, his ideas, his opinions and his sentiments — and now the U.S. government even wants to control those.

In the Dogood papers, Benjamin Franklin wrote: “In those wretched countries where a man cannot call his tongue his own, he can scarce call anything his own. Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech; a thing terrible to public traitors.”

As we watch the cases against Donald Trump unfold, we must realize that this is not a case about a man.

It’s a symbol of the state of the liberty of the nation.

