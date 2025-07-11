Bongino Reportedly Issues Shock Ultimatum: It's Bondi or Me

A chasm has opened at the Department of Justice with Attorney General Pam Bondi on one side and the two top officials of the FBI on the other, according to a new report.

Citing a source it did not name that it said was “close to” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the Daily Wire reported that Bongino has said that if Bondi stays, he goes.

“The source close to Bongino said that he’s effectively issued an ultimatum, saying he won’t work alongside Bondi,” the report said.

The source of the friction is the explosive release of a Department of Justice memo concerning the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

News reports have indicated Bongino, who has been saying for weeks there was no evidence to contradict the ruling that the sex trafficker killed himself, thinks Bondi botched the release of materials surrounding Epstein’s 2019 death.

Apparently both Kash and Bongino are threatening to resign if Bondi doesn’t. I say Trump needs to get out ahead on this and fire Bondi. Then immediately move to start releasing what documents have been reviewed for release. It’s the only way forward. Bondi isn’t worth the… pic.twitter.com/BP52EsqTMV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 11, 2025

The Daily Wire report said that FBI Director Kash Patel, who has also said the evidence shoots down any evidence Epstein was murdered, is siding with Bongino in the dispute.

Citing what it said was a “source close to the Justice Department,” the Daily Wire said that “Patel also wants Bondi gone, and that he would consider departing alongside Bongino.”

MORE: Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released. https://t.co/e1WYXHxdRN — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 11, 2025

That source also said Patel wants more Epstein documents released, something the Justice Department memo said is not happening.

Bongino was MIA at work on Friday, according to Axios, making it unclear to some whether he was still working at the agency.

Glenn Beck @glennbeck going to bat for @dbongino 👏🏻 with a plea to President Trump:

“But America can’t lose Dan Bongino. He has SO MUCH CREDIBILITY. Everybody knows him, loves him. Pam Bondi has created so much DOUBT and CHAOS in this whole thing…either it’s a MASSIVE COVER-UP… pic.twitter.com/Jw7XuDiZ6w — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) July 11, 2025

The report said Bondi and Bongino clashed Wednesday.

“During the meeting, Bongino was confronted about a NewsNation article that said he and Patel wanted more information released about Epstein earlier, but were held back. Bongino denied leaking that idea,” according to Axios.

Can confirm it’s Bongino or Bondi – and the pick is obvious.

Bondi must go. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 11, 2025

“Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn’t end on friendly terms,” said one person briefed on the interchange. The source said Bongino left angry.

It’s accurate that Dan Bongino has told people he’s considering resigning amid a major clash between the FBI and DOJ over the fallout from the Epstein memo. (It remains to be seen if he actually does.) But hard to overstate the infighting happening over this the last few days as… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 11, 2025

“I don’t think Dan comes back if Pam stays,” the New York Post reported that it was told by a source it did not name.

