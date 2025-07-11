Share
Then-radio host Daniel Bongino testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability at the U.S. Capitol on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Then-radio host Daniel Bongino testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability at the U.S. Capitol on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mandel Ngan - Pool / Getty Images)

Bongino Reportedly Issues Shock Ultimatum: It's Bondi or Me

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2025 at 3:45pm
A chasm has opened at the Department of Justice with Attorney General Pam Bondi on one side and the two top officials of the FBI on the other, according to a new report.

Citing a source it did not name that it said was “close to” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the Daily Wire reported that Bongino has said that if Bondi stays, he goes.

“The source close to Bongino said that he’s effectively issued an ultimatum, saying he won’t work alongside Bondi,” the report said.

The source of the friction is the explosive release of a Department of Justice memo concerning the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

News reports have indicated Bongino, who has been saying for weeks there was no evidence to contradict the ruling that the sex trafficker killed himself,  thinks Bondi botched the release of materials surrounding Epstein’s 2019 death.

The Daily Wire report said that FBI Director Kash Patel, who has also said the evidence shoots down any evidence Epstein was murdered, is siding with Bongino in the dispute.

Citing what it said was a “source close to the Justice Department,” the Daily Wire said that “Patel also wants Bondi gone, and that he would consider departing alongside Bongino.”

That source also said Patel wants more Epstein documents released, something the Justice Department memo said is not happening.

Bongino was MIA at work on Friday,  according to Axios, making it unclear to some whether he was still working at the agency.

The report said Bondi and Bongino clashed Wednesday.

“During the meeting, Bongino was confronted about a NewsNation article that said he and Patel wanted more information released about Epstein earlier, but were held back. Bongino denied leaking that idea,” according to Axios.

“Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn’t end on friendly terms,” said one person briefed on the interchange. The source said Bongino left angry.

“I don’t think Dan comes back if Pam stays,” the New York Post reported that it was told by a source it did not name.

Conversation