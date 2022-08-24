Bongino Reveals Why Getting COVID Vax Is Biggest Mistake in His Life

Political commentator Dan Bongino, a cancer survivor, said getting the coronavirus vaccines was “the biggest mistake of my life.”

The Fox News host and former Secret Service agent made the remarks in an emotional “Dan Bongino Show” video posted to Rumble on Monday in which he expressed deep regret for getting jabbed.

“I should have waited,” Bongino said. “Because the hard reality is, when the vaccine first came out, we didn’t have chronological data because it just came out. There was no time that had passed.”

He repeatedly lamented that he “should have waited” until more scientific research had been done on the potential dangers of the vaccine before getting jabbed twice.

The fitness fanatic said he rushed to get vaccinated because at the time he was battling cancer and was terrified about his health.

“I should have waited. It’s one of the greatest regrets of my life,” he said. “I freaked out. I had cancer, I thought I was dying. I just wanted to see my youngest daughter’s wedding.”

Bongino added: “Gosh, it was the biggest mistake of my life. I just should have waited.”

Looking back, the father of two said he had placed too much trust in the U.S. government.

“I thought to myself at the time … there’s no doubt, I feel like this was created, this virus, in a lab in Wuhan, China — I have little doubt about that,” Bongino said.

“And I figured, you know, I’d rather take my chances with something we created than something they created … because I was scared. You know, my doctor told me with lymphoma and being under chemo that if I got this thing I — it could be ugly,” he added.

Bongino said he ended up getting the coronavirus twice despite getting vaccinated twice.

He again lamented that getting vaccinated was the “greatest regret of my life, my health. Really. I kid you not.”







Bongino said contrary to reports that vaccinated people get milder symptoms after contracting the virus, his first bout with COVID was very severe.

His observation that people should wait for more research to be done before rushing to get injected with a new vaccine is rooted in science.

Over the decades, numerous drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration later turned out to be unhealthy or deadly.

In 2017, left-wing cable network CNN warned that FDA approval does not mean a drug is safe over the long haul.

“Patients might think the US Food and Drug Administration’s stamp of approval means that a product is the last word on safety, but about a third of the drugs the FDA approved between 2001 and 2010 were involved in some kind of safety event after reaching the market,” CNN reported at the time.

The report cited a 2017 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association where “the authors found that in that time, 222 novel therapeutics were approved, and there were 123 post-market safety events involving 71 products that required FDA action.

“Manufacturers needed to add 61 boxed warnings, also commonly called a black box warning, to call attention to serious or life-threatening risks,” it said.

“In 59 cases, some kind of communication had to warn users about a product’s safety. Three therapeutics were withdrawn from the market.”

CNN also pointed out that “on average, it takes about 12 years to get a drug from the research phase to patient.”

Fast-forward a couple of years, and CNN did an about-face and became a gleeful cheerleader for the fast-tracked coronavirus vaccines after Democrat Joe Biden became president.

There are other studies suggesting drugs that receive accelerated FDA approval “have a higher likelihood of unanticipated safety problems once they are in widespread use.”

An interesting old article from 2018 FDA Repays Industry by Rushing Risky Drugs to Market https://t.co/r6LFssUlk0 — Garland Nixon (@GarlandNixon) August 23, 2021

Democrats and their media stooges have repeatedly attacked vaccine skeptics as uneducated, right-wing conspiracy theorists.

In reality, Americans of every political persuasion have reason to be concerned about any fast-tracked drug that has not withstood long-term scrutiny.

