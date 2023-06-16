Share
Commentary

Bongino Reveals 'Weird' Occurrence Happened After Attacking Soros Family on His Show

 By Michael Schwarz  June 16, 2023 at 10:47am
It appears that someone might not want you to hear criticism of powerful left-wing globalists.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Dan Bongino Show” on Rumble, host Dan Bongino informed viewers of an unusual occurrence the previous day.

Bongino explained that during Monday’s show, when he discussed leftist billionaire George Soros, his BonginoReport.com website suffered what appeared to be a coordinated cyberattack.

“We were under just relentless assault. I do not believe it was an accident. Weird, right?” he said.

The alleged cyberattack occurred during a segment in which Bongino talked about the recent transition of power from Soros to his son Alexander, which is likely to push the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations in an even more leftist-globalist direction.

At that point, the website experienced a “massive DDoS attack,” he said.

DDoS stands for “deliberate denial of service.” In layman’s terms, it means that someone tried to deny viewers access to the Bongino site.



Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events, said he had a similar experience.

On Monday’s “Timcast” with Tim Pool, Posobiec revealed his website also had suffered a DDoS attack.

“We are currently under what I am told by my tech guys [is] a deliberate attempt to take down HumanEvents.com,” he said.

Posobiec explained that the attack occurred immediately after the site published a report about 17 audio recordings that allegedly show President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, on the receiving end of bribes.

On Monday, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa stood on the Senate floor and read from an FBI informant file that contains the Biden allegations.

“We put out the article summarizing all that, [and] the whole site goes down,” Posobiec said.

The DDoS attacks on Bongino and Posobiec are frightening yet unsurprising. These days, attempts to silence conservative, anti-establishment voices are as common as the sunrise.

What to do about them is a perplexing problem.

Should the government look into this cyberattack?

A poll question accompanies this article: “Should the government look into this cyberattack?” One suspects that conservative readers who are fed up with attacks on their speech will be of two minds on this question.

On one hand, yes, it would be lovely if the Republican-controlled House of Representatives would investigate and, for once, punish the criminals.

On the other hand, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has revealed that in cases of criminal activity designed to protect establishment politicians’ interests, the U.S. government is more likely to be the perpetrator.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
