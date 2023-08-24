“This may sound like a crazy idea,” Dan Bongino told his viewers on Tuesday on “The Dan Bongino Show.”

“But folks, we’re living in crazy times,” he said. “And crazy times require different, crazy, bold approaches.”

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump has agreed to post a $200,000 bond as a condition of his release in the case of his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

But Bongino thinks the former president shouldn’t do so.

“I don’t think the Trump team should post the bond. I don’t,” the conservative commentator said on his show.

“Don’t post. Don’t post the bond,” Bongino said after using a few colorful words to describe Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“You gonna jail him?” he said. “Let’s elect our first political prisoner.”

“Let the Secret Service shut the entire jail down, and we’ll see how long you’re willing to keep this charade going.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







As a 12-year veteran of the Secret Service who once protected former President Barack Obama, Bongino knows the inner workings of the Secret Service well.

“Let the Secret Service shut that entire floor down,” he said. “Because remember, Title 18 USC 3056 and, I believe, 1752. The Secret Service has the absolute federal authority, the supremacy clause, they can declare anything a federally protected area — even a prison cell.

“They can clear out that entire wing of the prison and make sure Donald Trump never sees another human being in that prison other than the Secret Service.”

Bongino reminded his viewers that we’ve seen things like this happen around the world.

He’s right.

According to Axios, since 1980, around half the nations in the world have had at least one leader imprisoned at some point.

Since 2000, leaders in 78 countries — including democracies France, Israel and South Korea — have been either prosecuted or jailed.

A massive Car Rally was held in Houston, TX on Sunday, August 20th, in support of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. Overseas Pakistanis turned out in large numbers and made themselves seen and heard to demand the immediate release of Imran Khan, who is unjustly… pic.twitter.com/VM4qAgAf8y — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) August 21, 2023

Perhaps the only way to keep it from happening again in our nation is to stare hypocrisy in the face and call out political lawfare by its name.

“It’s easy for me to say, I get it, I wouldn’t be the one in a prison cell,” Bongino said.

“But you want to send a message?” he said. “Let’s see what happens.

“We should hold protests outside of that prison cell every single day.”

“Don’t post. Don’t post the bond,” Bongino repeated. “Make them put you in jail.”

Maybe he is on to something.

Maybe Trump should just sit in his prison cell and watch as the Democrats try to deal with the inevitable aftermath.

Do you think Trump should post bail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (37 Votes) No: 78% (134 Votes)

It wouldn’t be easy, but it would be worth it to see President Joe Biden’s face when every member of the media is camped outside a Georgia prison waiting for an indicted president to speak to them from behind prison walls — a martyr created by Biden’s own party.

On the other hand, maybe Joe Biden wouldn’t mind.

He might just shuffle off to the beach.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.