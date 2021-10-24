Book Depicting Child Pornography Keeps Appearing in School Libraries: We Now Know Who's Responsible

If your child is enrolled in a public school, you might want to check what books he or she is reading.

These days, you can never be sure what kind of content might be available at public schools.

For instance, one pornographic book — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” — continues to pop up in school libraries all over the country.

Written by cartoonist Maia Kobabe, the book contains cartoon-style pornographic images, including those depicting minors engaging in sex acts.

It appears that we now know who was responsible for the book’s wide dissemination.

Two prominent national school library organizations have promoted the book as essential reading material for minors.

It is likely that school libraries across the country are purchasing the book based on these recommendations.

The first organization, the School Library Journal, is the self-described “premiere publication for librarians and information specialists who work with children and teens.”

The Journal describes “Gender Queer” as a memory that “will resonate with teens.”

“It’s also a great resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand,” the organization’s review reads.

The second organization to promote “Gender Queer” is the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA).

YALSA went as far as giving “Gender Queer” the “Alex Award,” an honor given to books that have “special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18.”

“Kobabe’s path to understanding eir gender and sexuality comes into beautiful focus in this graphic memoir, expressively illustrated with retro colors and simple lines. Readers will recognize a kindred spirit in Kobabe and/or gain insight into what it’s like to identify outside of the cisgender/heterosexual ‘norm,'” YALSA said in its review.

One of the first reports of “Gender Queer” appearing in schools dates back to Sept. 23.

During a school board meeting held that day in Fairfax County, Virginia, a mother — Stacy Langton — brought printouts of the book’s pornographic contents and read portions of the book out loud, shocking many of those present.

The Fairfax school board chair, Stella Pekarsky, defended the district’s inclusion of the book, saying it was only available to “high school students.”

Weeks later, another mother — Nicole Solas — found the book at Rhode Island’s North Kingstown High School.

On Oct. 2, Solas tweeted out a picture of the book showcased at the school’s library, along with pictures of its pornographic contents.

In a subsequent tweet, Solas added that she would be submitting the pictures to law enforcement officials.

Schools in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina have also reportedly included the pornographic book in their student libraries.

North Carolina Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson spoke out against the book on Oct. 9.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. Yes, I called it filth,” he said.

“As you look at these photos, I challenge you to describe them as anything other than filth.”

