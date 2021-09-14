Woke military official Gen. Mark Milley subverted former President Donald Trump’s authority and conspired to commit treason against him, a soon-to-be-released book authored by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa alleges.

According to the journalists, not only did Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conspire to warn Chinese officials in advance of any possible attacks against the communist nation, but he also planned to cut Trump off from having the access and authority to launch nuclear weapons.

With Chinese-American tensions rising — thanks largely to the fact that Trump was willing to call the nation out for causing the COVID-19 pandemic — Milley feared that “China could lash out if it felt at risk from an unpredictable and vengeful American president,” The Washington Post reported.

Given that fact, one would assume that Milley would want to make sure the president was armed with every possible weapon he could need to keep the American people safe from such an attack.

That was not the case, however.

Instead, as Woodward and Costa noted in their new book, “Peril,” Milley did everything he could to disarm the president.

The book’s authors wrote that Milley believed Trump had “suffered a mental decline after the election,” according to the Post. Of course, the outlet reported, in order to corroborate his reading of Trump’s mental state, Milley needed an unbiased opinion — so on Jan. 8, he reached out to none other than Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who agreed with Milley’s assessment.

According to the Post, Milley proceeded to summon “senior officers to review the procedures for launching nuclear weapons, saying the president alone could give the order — but crucially, that he, Milley, also had to be involved.”

This is the same man, mind you, that defended teaching the racist principles of critical race theory to military personnel.

Did Milley commit treason? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1451 Votes) No: 0% (6 Votes)

So according to the book’s authors, this military official, now a proven peddler of left-wing propaganda, knowingly subverted the power and authority of the president, believing that he himself knew what was better for the American people.

Add that to the fact that, as the outlet reported, Milley also promised to warn China should the U.S. ever choose to attack, and you have nothing more than a traitor to the United States.

If this report rings true, Milley conspired to commit treason against this nation and its elected leader and he needs to be held accountable for his actions.

It’s unlikely justice will be coming for Milley anytime soon, however, given who his new boss is.

Unsurprisingly, President Joe Biden and Milley are quite the bedfellows. Both love to tout CRT and conspiracy theories involving some sort of right-wing effort to overthrow the government.

On Biden’s inauguration day, Milley reportedly told former first lady Michelle Obama “no one has a bigger smile today than I do.”

So, despite likely being guilty of treason — or at the very least conspiracy to commit treason — it’s almost certain Milley will avoid facing any consequences.

Both he and Biden will be free to continue betraying the trust of American men and women.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.