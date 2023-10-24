Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s media company continues to grow after it officially secured a prominent advertiser.

In July, CNBC first reported that Carlson’s new media company had “agreed to a seven-figure advertising deal with Public Square.”

It now appears that those agreements are officially signed, sealed and delivered.

Carlson’s new media venture, called Last Country according to the Wall Street Journal, has signed the dotted line with PublicSq.

The deal is reportedly “worth at least $1 million” and was officially signed Friday, per PublicSq. CEO Michael Seifert, CNBC reported.

PublicSq., which markets itself as a conservative friendly network for customers and businesses, put out a statement touting the big news on Tuesday.

“Conservative thought leader Tucker Carlson has officially announced his new partnership with PublicSq, a pro-America online marketplace offering over 70,000 values-aligned businesses and services to over 1.5 million users,” the statement began. “Carlson will engage his loyal audience to promote PublicSq’s mission of building a parallel economy rooted in the traditional values that made this nation great.”

The announcement from PublicSq. noted that the timing of this agreement was not a coincidence.

“PublicSq. is the first pivotal advertiser moving to partner with Carlson at a crucial time in national politics, as the 2024 presidential election is just over a year away,” the statement noted.

The company then said that it would be advertising with Carlson for about a year: “The PublicSq. ads are set to air on Carlson’s show, which runs on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, starting in November and through the final months of next year’s campaign.”

The ads will also appear on Carlson’s other platforms, including his website.

In the statement, Seifert noted that “People are going to be paying attention” to this new partnership.

Indeed, Carlson’s ventures following his abrupt ouster from Fox News in April have certainly drawn eyeballs, and the continued growth of Last Country will likely continue to draw attention.

But will it continue to draw funding?

The answer to that question also seems to smile favorably on Carlson and his fledgling company.

Carlson secured a $15 million investment earlier in October, and now he has his first advertiser.

And, as PublicSq. alluded to, with the 2024 general election around the corner — and Carlson being as popular of a conservative pundit as there is currently — there will likely be other conservative companies looking to advertise on Carlson’s far-reaching platforms.

