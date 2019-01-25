Border Agent Comes Clean on CBS: Worst Immigration Crisis We Have Ever Seen

Customs and Border Protection agent Fernando Grijalva told CBS News this is the worst immigration crisis he’s witnessed in his entire career.

“CBS Evening News” reporter Mireya Villarreal interviewed Grijalva in Arizona on Thursday after agents apprehended 180 migrants attempting to gain access to the U.S.

He said the area has become a popular spot for illegal border crossings in recent months.

“I’ve seen six different presidents the time that I’ve been with the Border Patrol and this is the worst crisis that I’ve seen,” he said.

Grijalva wasn’t afraid to highlight the severity of issue and doubled down when Villarreal asked if it should be called a “crisis.”

“You actually will use that word, crisis?” the CBS reporter asked.

“Yes,” Grijalva replied.

He also said border agents continue their patrols despite the high risks and lack of pay due to the government shutdown.

“They believe that strongly in the mission and they know that they that we have a job to do,” Grijalva said.

The shutdown was halted Friday when a deal was reached to fund the federal government for three weeks while budget negotiations continue.

21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. The case for National Security has been greatly enhanced by what has been happening at the Border & through dialogue. We will build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have been deadlocked over $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall.

