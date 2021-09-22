Border Patrol agents who were insulted by Vice President Kamala Harris following erroneous reporting from the establishment media have fired back to defend themselves, with one of them calling those who run our country — people such as Harris — “idiots.”

Leftist Democrats and corporate media liars don’t know an awful lot about rural life, law enforcement or horses, among other things which are so common for many Americans. They certainly, most of them anyway, don’t know anything about corralling a horse with reins in a high-stress situation.

Naturally, when these people saw viral images of Border Patrol agents on horseback on Monday, they arrived at the absolute worst conclusion possible: Cops were out in the desert whipping Haitian migrants.

Reuters apparently knew better, so the agency’s social media managers resorted to using language which was intended to deceive people. A harmless horse rein was called a “whip-like cord” in a headline used by the wire service.

The White House criticized the use of horse reins to threaten Haitian migrants after images circulated of a U.S. border guard on horseback charging at migrants near a riverside camp in Texas https://t.co/g6x1sHyCt6 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

Brandon Darby, a Breitbart News reporter who has spent years covering drug cartels and illegal immigration in Texas, assisted those who could not understand what they were seeing in the viral images that sent the establishment media into its predictable meltdown.

“Let me help you be more accurate. First photo appears to show Border Patrol using ‘whip-like cord’ on migrant. Second photo of same event shows it’s just the horse reins slinging around and agent is not whipping migrant,” Darby tweeted.

Let me help you be more accurate. First photo appears to show Border Patrol using “whip-like cord” on migrant. Second photo of same event shows it’s just the horse reins slinging around and agent is not whipping migrant. pic.twitter.com/wfFB2Dgweg — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 21, 2021

Harris apparently never saw the message. She did revert to the standard Democratic Party line which is used any time not all the facts are in, but law enforcement is involved in controversy: She attacked embattled police officers, and said she was “troubled” by their inhumane behavior.

“What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were is horrible, and I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation,” she said on Tuesday. “Human beings should never be treated that way.”

VP HARRIS: “What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were is horrible…Human beings should never be treated that way.” “…As a member of the Western Hemisphere, we’ve gotta support some very basic needs…” pic.twitter.com/Q8l5S6W8gi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2021

What an absolute halfwit. Is it really any wonder that people don’t like this woman? At least her take wasn’t as bad as that of CNN contributor and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa:

Let’s start at the beginning. *takes deep breath* Who issued…whips. To Border Patrol. 😑 https://t.co/GrkMKGfVoh — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 21, 2021

Some of our country’s fine border enforcement people fired back at Harris and her establishment media comrades to correct the record. Upset Border Patrol agents who have been working 10 hours a day, six days a week to protect a border Harris refuses to do anything about explained the situation to Fox News.

Undersupplied and outmanned, agents have resorted to using horses to get around. This is because as many as 15,000 illegal aliens have descended on Del Rio, Texas, thanks in large part to Harris.

“This whole situation is blowing up and even liberals are turning on this administration,” one unnamed Border Patrol agent told the network. “[Harris] is placing blame on agents to deflect because she and Biden are not going to change how they are handling this.”

Another agent who remained anonymous said the dustup “proves what absolute idiots [those in charge] are.”

“With basic knowledge and two brain cells, anyone knows those agents use split reins. They do use them as a whip, on their horses,” that agent added. “This helps get a quicker response from the horse to move out when needed, especially when the horse may be hesitant with groups of people or other animals.”

“Again it is clear that those ‘in charge,’ a term that is disgusting to use, have no clue about our operations and frankly operate by ignorance and unhinged emotions,” the agent concluded.

Harris, in all fairness, probably doesn’t know a great deal about horses. We know she doesn’t know a lot about policing — which, if this were anyone else, would come as a surprise. She was once California’s top law enforcement agent as the state’s former attorney general, after all.

Of course, if she ever wanted to educate herself about policing, or even horses, there are probably lots of people who would be more than willing to show her the ropes down at the southern border. She would even be in a position to solve a crisis or two while there.

