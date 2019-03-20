Border Patrol Apprehends over 430 Illegal Immigrants in 5-Minute Time Span

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Texas apprehended over 430 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border — in the span of just five minutes.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Border Patrol agents working near El Paso, Texas, apprehended a group of 194 migrants attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

At 2:50 a.m., agents working near Downtown El Paso encountered a second group of 252 illegal migrants.

In total, border enforcement officials took over 430 illegal migrants into custody within the first three hours of that day. The two groups were mostly made up of Central American families and unaccompanied children.

“In the last 30 days, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is averaging 570 apprehensions a day, with 90 percent of those being in the El Paso Metropolitan Area,” CBP said in a statement Tuesday. “These numbers continue to stretch the resources available to the U.S. Border Patrol to deal with this influx and the challenges that come with it.”

TRENDING: Flashback: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook In Their First Purge

The news caused a stir on social media.

U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso Apprehend Over 400 in Five Minutes. Read more here: https://t.co/rVu7dSS3jX #USBP #CBP pic.twitter.com/SXV2rck2wp — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) March 19, 2019

While CBP was dealing with these 400 illegal aliens, I wonder who or what else illegally crossed that we don’t even know about. — CauseEffect (@CluesGuy) March 19, 2019

Yet the Dem’s say we have no problem! Well none for them, MORE VOTES! — Bonnie Luhman (@doglover4805) March 20, 2019

if the Democrats win in 2020 expect at least 100 million new faces and not enough taxpayers to support them. — johnny Utah (@jackspringerman) March 19, 2019

RELATED: SCOTUS Tackling Problem of Illegal Immigrants Committing Identity Theft

The huge number of apprehensions in the short span of time comes as the U.S. government is expecting March to be a recording-setting month for illegal border crossings on the southern border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, while giving the annual State of Homeland Security address, said her department is expecting to capture nearly 100,000 migrants by the end of March.

This would mark the highest number of apprehensions in over a decade.

Do you think a wall is the answer to illegal immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Nielsen was particularly harsh on Democrats who claim that the border situation is a crisis “manufactured” by the Trump administration for political gain.

“I want to cut through the politics today to tell you loud and clear: There is no ‘manufactured’ crisis at our southern border. There is a real-life humanitarian and security catastrophe,” Nielsen stated Monday during her address.

“The situation at our southern border has gone from a crisis, to a national emergency, to a near system-wide meltdown.”

Much like the illegals who were nabbed on Tuesday morning, many of the migrants who try to cross the southern border are Central American or unaccompanied minors.

Because of trafficking laws, these people are not able to be quickly deported, unlike Canadian or Mexican nationals. The situation has left immigration officials stretched thin on resources as migrants flood detainment centers.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.