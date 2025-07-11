Share
Commentary

Border Chief Annihilates Newsom with Simple Facts After Governor Calls Trump 'The Real Scum'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 11, 2025 at 12:34pm
Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott set the record straight Thursday following the ICE raid of a California marijuana farm that revealed several unaccompanied illegal immigrant minors working the fields.

Scott countered California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s charge that President Donald Trump is “the real scum” for allowing such enforcement raids to occur.

Fox News reported that federal agents clashed with protesters at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, north of Los Angeles, as they sought to carry out a warrant to apprehend illegal immigrants.

Protesters threw rocks and otherwise tried to impede the federal authorities from doing their work, prompting authorities to deploy tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Footage also appeared to show a masked protester firing a handgun at federal agents amidst the chaotic scene.

“U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said the FBI has offered a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an unknown suspect who appeared to fire a pistol at federal law enforcement officers near Camarillo,” Fox said.

Newsom posted video on Thursday from the raid on social media, writing, “Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields. Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum.”

Scott responded, “Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility – all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom’s California.”

Scott later posted a picture of the illegal migrant minors discovered during the raid.

“These are the juveniles found in the marijuana facility – almost all unaccompanied, one as young as 14. California are you ready to partner with us to stop child exploitation?”

Border Czar Tom Homan addressed the raid on Fox News Friday morning.

“The work men and women of ICE have been doing is incredible,” he said. “Look, we’re looking for over 300,000 missing children. We’ve already found 10,000. Have you heard that anywhere? No — the media is not covering it.”

“This should be a non-partisan issue … We’re rescuing thousands of children.”

Newsom should be embarrassed that such exploitation is happening in his state, but instead, he’s trying to deflect and blame Trump, as Democrats are wont to do.

Scott was right to call him out.

Truth and Accuracy

Randy DeSoto
Border Chief Annihilates Newsom with Simple Facts After Governor Calls Trump 'The Real Scum'
Conversation