Border Convoy Grows Significantly as It Rolls Toward Texas: 'We Have to Protect Our House'

The next freedom convoy, this one headed toward the Texas border, is still growing as Americans fed up with Joe Biden’s border crisis come together in protest.

Like the truckers who shocked Canada several years ago, a convoy of Americans is coming together to protest a failed government — this time over Joe Biden’s refusal to close the border to law-breaking illegal immigrants who are streaming across by the tens of thousands a month.

The column of trucks and other vehicles is being labeled “God’s Army” and is now coursing through the state of Louisiana as it continues its journey to the Texas border with Mexico, according to NewsNation.

After a stopover in Denham Springs, Louisiana, the convoy is headed to Dripping Springs, Texas, near Austin, the news outlet added.

“When they said they were gonna cut the wire down there and let them start crossing the border again, nah uh, they need to close the borders. I grew up in Arizona, man, there was never a problem like that. This is crazy, our country is being overtaken,” one Nashville participant said, according to WAFB.

Louisiana state Sen. Valarie Hodges was on hand during the convoy’s stop in her state, and she urged her own governor to come to the support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Honestly I would love to see Gov. [Jeff] Landry support Gov. Abbott with the National Guard, with whatever resources that we can do to help. Because really all states in America have become a border state, we’re all seeing this influx and being invaded as Gov. Abbott said. It is an invasion,” Hodges said.

“I don’t really know how it’s going to play out. I just applaud Gov. Abbott’s courage and the other governors who stand with him. Hopefully, it will make a difference. Hopefully, this is a wake-up call for President Biden and for Congress to say people are sick of it,” she added.

Driver Bruce Poppy insisted that it is time to “stand up” against the Biden government’s dangerous border failures.

“We need to stand up,” Poppy said. “Our voices need to be heard. We need to bring people together. … That’s our right, our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and redress our grievances for our government. We have not be able to do that.”

Participant Y. G. Nyghtstorm also spoke to NewsNation about why many of the convoy participants have hit the road to make a statement about the state of the country and the failures at the border.

“With our President Joe Biden, I say that he’s been an absentee father for our country,” Nyghtstorm exclaimed. “He can protest everybody else and send resources to everybody else, but what about your family here at home? Charity begins at home.”

“You just can’t break into our home,” Nyghtstorm said of the millions of illegal border crossers. “We have to protect our house, and that’s what this is about. It’s not about violence. It’s about our love for our country and people coming together, standing for the right thing.”

Nyghtstorm also blasted the “propaganda” of the leftists who say that the members of the convoy are armed and dangerous.

“I tell ya, propaganda is so funny,” Nyghtstorm said, waving off the concerns as ridiculous. “We are not coming with violence … Anytime you try and do something good, there’s always somebody that’s going to have something negative to say.”

“The law is the law. Right is right. And we got to protect our house,” he said.

The organizers of the convoy said they also plan to stop in Eagle Pass, Texas, and San Ysidro, California. And they expect the convoy to continue growing as they go along.

