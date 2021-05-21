One Arizona border sheriff says that he and others in his line of work feel insulted by the fact that neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris have visited the border once since turning the area into the epicenter of multiple crises.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, in an interview Friday with Just The News, slammed the out-of-touch Biden administration for denigrating all those who wear a badge to enforce the country’s laws.

“It’s an insult to anybody who wears a badge,” Dannels said of the lack of a presence from anyone who turned his once-quiet county into a land where drug, gun and human traffickers now compete with law enforcement officers for control.

While those who have to live with the decisions made by people in Washington adapt to their new lives, Dannels said he’s received no support.

The county’s top cop also said he’s not alone with regard to feeling slighted by the White House.

”We’re down here doing the best we can to secure our borders, our country, and then we get no response,” the sheriff added.

Since before Biden’s inauguration, Cochise and other counties on the southwest border have essentially had to go it alone as illegal migrants began crossing in record numbers upon waiting for Biden to put an end to former President Donald Trump’s stability in the region.

The Department of Homeland Security, under the leadership of ineffectual Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has offered few answers with regard to how it will work to alleviate the border crisis.

Meanwhile, Harris, who was tapped to head the administration’s response to the avoidable crisis, hasn’t set foot anywhere near the region where coyotes and drug smugglers are being paid handsomely to take advantage of the White House and its ineffectual leadership.

One lawmaker is attempting to freeze Harris’ travel funds until she goes in person to view the calamity her party’s policies have made in the southwest.

GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa on Thursday offered a bill that, if passed, would prevent Harris from using federal funds to travel.

“We have an absolute crisis at the border, and Vice President Harris was appointed to lead the administration’s efforts on the border crisis, but it’s been 56 days, and in that time she hasn’t been to the border once,” Hinson said during an exclusive interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

“She hasn’t held a news conference on the administration’s efforts for a plan, and I think it’s time she does that,” Hinson, whose proposed See the Crisis Act seems doomed, added.

The Iowa Republican told Fox that Harris’ phone calls and Zoom meetings with foreign leaders and others are not enough.

“She’s putting yarn shops and bakeries before the border,” Hinson said of the vice president’s recent visit to a Chicago bakery.

WLS-TV reported Harris left the Brown Sugar Bakery in South Chicago last month with plenty of cupcakes.

But the VP offered no comment on her presence at the bakery, or the border crisis, which she’s supposed to be overseeing.

“She’s Zoomed with the Mexican president, but I think that sends the absolute wrong message to the men and women that are putting their lives on the line every day, not to mention the men and women and families that live in these communities along the border and the communities of Iowa — every state is a border state,” said Hinson.

Indeed, what occurs within the country’s borders, in places such as Cochise County, will inevitably reach the rest of the country. In some cases, it already has.

Although Hinson’s proposal seems fated to go nowhere, at least one person in Washington is willing to drum up some publicity to remind people of the human suffering being caused by the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies.

While migrant children are suffering, law enforcement officers are feeling abandoned — left to deal with a mess created across the country by people with agendas that do not concern the Americans affected by their decisions.

Those people have not only been left to watch their communities become a not-so-safe haven for crime and human suffering. According to Sheriff Dannels, the men and women tasked with keeping these areas safe and orderly are also feeling insulted.

