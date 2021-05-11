Most Americans approve of the overall job President Joe Biden has been doing, according to the results of a poll released Monday.

However, Biden’s approval ratings specific to the issue of immigration fall below the halfway mark, and approval numbers related to his handling of firearms-related violence are mixed, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

The low marks on those issues came despite the fact that 46 percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats compared with 37 percent Republicans.

The survey, which was conducted via the web and phone April 29-May 3, has an overall margin of sampling error is of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

The poll found that Biden has an overall 63 percent approval and 36 percent disapproval.

Fifty-four percent of Americans believe the country is going in the right direction, while 44 percent disagree, according to the poll.

It found that Biden has a 71 percent approval on his dealing of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 27 percent disapproval.

On health care, he has a 62 percent approval and 35 percent disapproval.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job on the economy, while 42 percent disagree.

And 54 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s work in foreign policy, compared with 41 percent who disapprove.

The poll, however, revealed the partisan divide within the country, especially on the question of whether Biden is doing a good job.

Ninety-six percent of Democrats and 62 percent of independents believe Biden is doing a good job, according to the survey.

However, only 23 percent of Republicans think so.

Despite Biden’s high ratings on several policies, the numbers fall to 48 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval on gun policy.

On immigration, they drop even lower to 43 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval.

The Biden administration has long been criticized for downplaying the ongoing border crisis at the southern border.

For months since Biden took office in January, the U.S.-Mexico border has experienced a surge in migrants unlawfully entering into the United States.

A video released on Sunday showed part of the wave of illegal immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas.

Local law enforcement says this is one of the biggest groups they’ve ever apprehended. Some of the Venezuelans told me they fear the VZ government. One man told me he & his family crossed into Colombia, flew into Mexico, then took a bus to crossing point where we are. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yFwgMXXh74 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2021

Over the first few months of Biden’s presidency, the United States has reached an all-time-high number of undocumented migrant children held in custody.

The country also has seen a record-low deportation count during the Biden administration.

