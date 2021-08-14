The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has reportedly been ordered to stop referring to Mexican drug cartels as Mexican drug cartels when speaking with journalists.

The Daily Caller reported that the agency’s rank and file officers and supervisors have been informed by DEA headquarters to immediately refrain from calling international drugs, weapons and humans smuggling groups “Mexican cartels.”

That is in spite of the fact that such organizations are based in Mexico, where different cartels hold varying degrees of power and influence.

The Daily Caller reported it learned of the change in language from the agency through an internal DEA email, sent to the outlet by a government official.

In addition to being told not to use the term “Mexican cartel,” per the outlet, the DEA has also been ordered by high-ranking officials to stop using language which infers the agency is working with the Mexican government to stop these cartels.

“Also, we need to now avoid saying ‘Mexican cartel’ or discussing the Mexican government or [law enforcement] cooperation with Mexico. Please continue using ‘drug cartel,’ TCO, DTO, etc,” the email reportedly read.

The report that the DEA is seeking to police its language comes as the Department of Homeland Security continues to oversee a crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. Since late 2020, the number of migrants crossing the southern border has increased.

Now, families and adults are paying these cartels to smuggle them across the border in states such as Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. At the same time, those cartels are funneling in drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The Biden administration has done little to nothing to stem border crossing as immigration agencies that work under DHS or the Justice Department are being undercut with regard to achieving their objectives at the border.

It appears that right now the federal government is more concerned with policing language used by immigration officers than policing the border or enforcing existing immigration laws.

For example, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Biden administration this week announced that it would no longer deport illegal immigrants who say they have been victimized by crime.

“This policy update facilitates victim cooperation with law enforcement, enhances ICE’s criminal investigative efforts, and promotes trust in ICE agents and officers enforcing our laws. It is ICE’s commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of their immigration status,” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said this past week in a news release.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced today its updated policy to support noncitizen victims of crime,” the Wednesday release read. “ICE will help victims seek justice and facilitate access to immigration benefits for noncitizens who have been victims of crime.”

The release was issued shortly after the Biden administration ordered the official end to terms such as “illegal alien” by government officials.

The Associated Press reported in April that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers would replace the term “illegal alien” with terms such as “non-citizen” or “migrant.”

Phrases such as “undocumented noncitizen” or “undocumented individual” were also listed by CBP as alternatives to “illegal” or “alien.”

“We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact,” acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said. “The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”

