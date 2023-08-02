Border Crisis Strikes in Montana as 3 Illegal Aliens Busted in Human Trafficking Prostitution Sting

Under Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, every state in the nation — no matter how far it is from the southern border — is vulnerable to the horrifying organized crime rings enabled by unfettered illegal immigration.

In the latest chilling reminder, three illegal aliens were among a group of 18 people arrested last month as part of a human trafficking prostitution sting operation in Bozeman, Montana.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen made the alarming revelation Tuesday to “Montana Talks” radio show host Aaron Flint.

Knudsen said the human trafficking ring is likely associated with a Mexican drug cartel, since these cabals typically engage in multi-tier criminal operations.

“It’s not a big leap to think that there could be Mexican drug cartel involvement, especially given the human trafficking operation that’s flowing across our southern border,” Flint suggested.

“No, absolutely not,” Knudsen said. “And what’s more concerning to me is, I mean, yeah we see some drugs. But look, some of these guys that showed up pretty clearly had bad intent. Again, I’m not going to go into too much detail here, but they showed up with some weapons and some things that made very clear, you know, they were not just there to meet and visit a prostitute.”

He continued: “It’s not a stretch to to see that this was probably either organized gang activity, but potentially looking to kidnap somebody and get them involved into more human trafficking.”

Astonishing—but not at all a surprise. Earlier this year during a Senate Judiciary hearing, DHS Secretary Mayorkas denied knowing about the cartel wristbands found at the border. This is the latest example of the Biden administration turning a blind eye to the human trafficking… https://t.co/wFAl2ULUFe pic.twitter.com/MthIPTEpqH — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 26, 2023

Two weeks ago, the Bozeman Police Department arrested 18 people for their involvement in a seedy human trafficking, child exploitation and prostitution ring.

The arrests were made following a three-day sting operation at a local hotel.

The arrests resulted in charges including patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim, 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, and five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, KBZK reported.

Detective Captain Dana McNeil said the criminal enterprise is undoubtedly a lot bigger than it appears on the surface.

“I would say that a lot of ways it’s a bigger problem than what most people probably realize,” he told KBZK. “The fact that we can identify 18 people in just a few days that are participating in this sort of thing should give us pause.”

“It’s part of why we do these operations to help identify just how big a problem it may be,” McNeil said.

“It’s to help us to identify people who are on all sides of this issue with human trafficking, exploitation — whether that be the people providing those services, the people that are exploiting others, or the people who are patronizing those services.”

What’s especially disturbing about this report is that Montana is on the northern tip of the United States, bordering Canada.

You’d think that if you live there, you’d be safe from the grotesque criminal impact of Biden’s southern border disaster.

Woodlawn, Chicago residents blow up over illegals in the neighborhood: “They disrespect us, rob us, harass us” “We’re gonna take over. Nobody is gonna be able to stop us from what we’re gonna to do them.” pic.twitter.com/8bO5u86WSX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 27, 2023

Just a reminder that New York has a MAJOR homeless problem, yet they’re more worried about putting illegal migrants into fancy hotels!! Will democrats EVER put AMERICA first????pic.twitter.com/KOjGRmK5n0 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 30, 2023

But as we have seen through the course of Biden’s failed presidency, deadly narcotics and unvetted armies of criminal illegal aliens are flooding the country because our borders are not secure.

In the last 4 days, illegal border crossings between the ports of entry have exceeded 5k daily. As a result, this contributes to an increased risk of drownings, heat exposure, extortion from criminal smugglers, & unaccompanied children. What is the Federal Government doing to… pic.twitter.com/jjeInehtje — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 29, 2023

Just as we see how the crime waves infesting Democrat-run cities are metastasizing across the nation, the fallout of Biden’s border crisis threatens the safety of all Americans, no matter where they live.

A few decades ago, you could insulate yourself from the violent crime typically associated with liberal inner cities by moving to the suburbs.

Today, there is no place in the country that’s safe from the destructive repercussions of Democrats’ toxic policies. We shouldn’t have to live like this.

