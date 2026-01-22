Border-Jump Bloodbath Gets Worse: Illegal Charged with DWI in Fatal Crash That Killed Soccer Player, Girlfriend: Reports

Allegedly drunk and driving without a license, Juan Alvarado Aguilar had no right to be on the road.

Reportedly, he had no right to even be in the country.

But he was. And after a head-on collision Friday night near Charlotte, North Carolina, two young Americans are dead because of it.

According to the Salisbury Post, a daily newspaper in Rowan County, North Carolina, 37-year-old Aguilar was behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado that crossed the center line to slam directly into an oncoming Honda Accord driven by Fletcher Mark Daniel Harris, 20, with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Skylar Nichole Provenza, in the passenger seat.

North Carolina College Athlete Fletcher Harris, 20, and Girlfriend Skylar Provenza, 19, KiIIed by DUI IIIegal Immigrant with ICE Hold Zero outrage from Democrats pic.twitter.com/JnhbzE0XkR — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 21, 2026

Harris was a soccer player at Catawba College, with a double major in environmental sustainability and biology, according to Fox News.

Provenza was a burgeoning beautician, according to WJZY-TV in Belmont, North Carolina.

Aguilar, meanwhile, survived the crash without serious injury. He’s being held in lieu of a $5 million bond, according to WCNC-TV in Charlotte, on “two counts of felony death by vehicle, along with DWI, left of center and no operator’s license.”

🚨 Rowan County, NC: Juan Alvarado Aguilar has been charged with two counts of Death by Vehicle after a Friday night head-on collision that killed a young couple, 20-year-old Fletcher Mark Daniel Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Nichole Provenza. Court records show that Alvarado… pic.twitter.com/r2YvQ7ikhs — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) January 20, 2026

Oh, yes. And he also has a detainer on him from Immigration and Customs Enforcement — you know, the guys the liberals despise, because they round up illegal aliens to ship them out of the country.

Aguilar is apparently a Mexican national, judging by the passport found in his truck, according to the New York Post.

His criminal history includes another DWI charge from 2020 in Carrabus County, North Carolina, the newspaper reported.

Friday night’s tragedy isn’t the kind of illegal-alien-related crime that makes national headlines. It’s not the kind of predatory murder that killed 22-year-old Laken Riley. Or the depraved rape and slaughter that took the life of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

But it is the kind of everyday lawlessness that comes with huge numbers of individuals crashing a country’s borders with impunity, and staying to live here illegally.

The simple reality is that if Aguilar had not been in the United States, he would not have been in North Carolina on Friday night.

He would not have been behind the wheel of a large pickup truck, barreling in the wrong direction straight into another vehicle and taking two innocent lives.

Democrats and their establishment media allies will automatically, and wrong-headedly, counter that crimes aren’t unique to illegal aliens — and there are plenty of Americans who drive drunk, too.

That’s true, and it’s deadly dangerous, which is why drunk driving is a crime.

It’s not an argument to allow more drunk drivers into the country. Why in the world would Americans want more of a bad thing?

The second Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration is being met by fierce resistance in liberal cities — Minnesota, most notably, of course, but there are plenty of others.

That’s the resistance of leftists who are putting their own ideological priorities ahead of everything and everyone else — including the lives of their own countrymen.

And speaking of their countrymen, the Harris and Provenza obituaries can be found here and here.

Democrats might want to try talking about their theories to their families.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.