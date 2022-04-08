Border Mayor Sounds the Alarm: 'What's Coming on the 23rd of May Won't Even Be Describable'

Unprecedented chaos is coming to Texas once the Biden administration stops enforcing a public health law that has been one of the factors limiting the flood of immigrants stampeding across the border, according to one Texas mayor.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. gave a preview of his fears during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

The Biden administration has said that as of May 23, it will no longer enforce Title 42, a rule imposed during the coronavirus pandemic that allowed officials at the border to turn away illegal immigrants on the grounds that they could be bringing the coronavirus into the country.

McLaughlin said Friday that he expects when Title 42 goes away, his community will face an increase of between 75 percent and 100 percent in the number of illegal immigrants with which it must deal.

“We’ve been dealing with this crisis for the last year,” he said, referring to the massive numbers of illegal immigrants who have come into the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office.

McLaughlin said he has no words to picture the next level of America’s illegal immigration crisis.

“What’s coming on the 23rd of May won’t even be describable,” the mayor said. “I mean, you’re talking about thousands of people that are going to hit that border, that are just waiting to cross the border.

“And there’s nobody prepared down here for it. The federal government’s not prepared for it. Thank God Governor Abbott is trying to get prepared for it, but it’s going to be just the wild, wild west and crazy down here,” he said.

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced a series of measures to help his state deal with the flood of migrants, including using “charter buses and flights to transport migrants who have been processed and released from federal custody to Washington, D.C.”

McLaughlin noted that even though Uvalde is not right on the border, it will be drowned in the wave to come, based on what he has seen the federal government do before.

“They’ll get so overwhelmed at the border, they’ll pull all their Border Patrol agents out of the field. They’ll make them processors. They’ll be doing paperwork, and they’ll say, ‘Oh we’re over capacity,’ and they’ll start shipping them to towns like Uvalde,” he said.

The federal government will “dump them” and “then we have to deal with them,” the mayor said.

McLaughlin said the Biden administration has caused the problem and federal officials compound it by denying communities the ability to deal with what the feds have created.

“The federal government ties your hands at every turn,” he said.

Last year, the mayor denounced the Biden administration’s immigration policy as “pretty much a clown show,” according to Fox News.

“It’s just — it is just getting crazier and crazier and crazier and these — these ‘peaceful’ immigrants, illegal immigrants, they keep talking about, are getting more and more aggressive with landowners. They’re doing more destruction of property. They’re tearing things up. Trashing ranch houses, trashing vehicles,” McLaughlin told host Tucker Carlson in September.

”And, you know, you can complain all you want, but this is — this administration turns a blind eye to it. This is such a failed administration and a failed president, it’s terrible,” he said then.

