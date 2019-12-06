Border Patrol Agent Demolishes Viral Video 'Proving' Wall Doesn't Work

A viral video making the rounds this week is being celebrated by the left as proof that the President Donald Trump’s signature border wall is a waste of money that doesn’t work.

U.S. Border Patrol’s response makes it clear this isn’t the case at all.

The 38-second viral clip was posted to Twitter on Tuesday by photojournalist J. Omar Ornelas.

In the video, a group of men armed with a tall ladder sent one of their own over the wall.

After crossing the top, he slid down one of the tall poles that make up the majority of the structure.

Users soon piled on, claiming the video was proof that Trump’s investment in border security was a total waste.

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

As of Friday, the video had garnered more than 7 million views.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded a day after the original clip was posted.

The government agency set the record straight on exactly what happened after this alleged illegal alien crossed over into our country.

“Less than 24 hours ago, a video clip showed up on both Facebook and Twitter showing an individual climbing the border wall,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Joshua Devack said.

The border wall system worked exactly as designed. The illicit traffic was slowed down, the detection technology alerted @CBPElCentro USBP agents, agents responded, and the subject was apprehended. pic.twitter.com/N9bLpob9Zg — CBP (@CBP) December 5, 2019

“I’m standing in the exact location where this incident took place,” he later continued, “and I will provide you with the information that that video clip could not.”

Devack then explained that the border wall apparatus isn’t simply a wall — but rather an entire system of measures that worked perfectly to apprehend the individual from the viral clip.

Along with the physical barrier, superior lighting, detection technology and improved patrol roads give agents the ability to quickly react to anyone attempting to enter America illegally.

According to Devack, the suspect who crossed the wall was apprehended shortly after entering the United States.

The apparent illegal alien is a 16-year-old, which Devack said fits with criminal organizations’ tactics of using young people to do their dirty work.

Of course, there’s no such thing as an impenetrable wall.

The wall which Trump supports can be climbed, sawed through and tunneled under.

Thanks to the massive investment he’s made in border security, however, there’s usually going to be a Border Patrol agent ready to meet whoever makes it across.

