Criminal illegal immigrants are pouring over the southern border while law enforcement is unable — or unwilling — to do anything about it.

This dire warning came from an anonymous Border Patrol agent on News Nation‘s “Dan Abrams Live” last week.

Speaking to correspondent Ali Bradley, the purported agent painted a grim picture of an increasingly chaotic and dangerous situation unfolding under President Joe Biden.

“We do not control the border; the cartel controls the border,” the agent, whose identity and voice were disguised during the broadcast due to fear of retaliation, told Bradley.

“Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned,” he added.

“Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want,” the agent explained.

The unnamed agent said that despite these known hazards, law enforcement is painfully ill-equipped to handle it, leaving American citizens to fend for themselves.

“No one is coming to protect you,” the speaker warned.

“Even at the local law enforcement level we’re seeing them be defunded and overwhelmed, to where — your life has to be threatened for them to make you a priority,” the agent said.

Should the southern border be completely shut down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (737 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“So no one is coming, and you better self-help, self-protect,” he added.

When Bradley asked if the agent was “scared” for his own life at all, he said he was not afraid of the danger because of his “relationship with God.” Instead, he’s concerned about others working for Border Patrol, as the policies increasingly “put agents in harm’s way.”

He said he believes that the Biden administration is deferential to the immigrants and increasingly hostile to the agents.

FOX NEWS: “The U.S. Border Patrol reports encountering 146 suspected terrorists or people on the terror watchlist at the southern border this year alone. That number was ZERO in 2019, before President Biden took office.” OUR BORDER IS NOT SECURE!!!pic.twitter.com/CC2vqX1fqz — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 12, 2023

The agent declined to name names, but said that those in charge of the Border Patrol refuse to back up the agents on the ground and are overly critical to the point that the agents feel deflated.

“That is probably the biggest demoralizing factor for border patrol right now is, even if you’re right, you’re wrong. Even if you’re trying, you’re trying too hard.”

This agent’s account of emboldened drug cartels, lawlessness and danger at the U.S.-Mexican border is a story that’s all too familiar in Joe Biden’s America.

Since Biden took office, Border Patrol has consistently seen a record number of encounters with illegal immigrants.

However, the most troubling statistic is the nearly 1.7 million so-called gotaways who have entered the country since 2021, according to data obtained by Fox News.

These are illegal immigrants who have been spotted coming into the country but have evaded capture, some of whom are likely to be exactly the kind of people this anonymous agent is sounding the alarm about.

As it is, Biden has done nothing to curb the number of illegal immigrants who come into the nation because he is a weak leader.

Many of those who come illegally are getting away unvetted and remain under the radar of underfunded and overworked law enforcement officials.

Some of these people crossing the border are exploiting that weakness for the benefit of the drug cartels that are smuggling in enough doses of fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in America.

Others may be criminals who are fleeing law enforcement after committing heinous crimes in their home countries, or perhaps terrorists who are planning the next catastrophic attack on America.

The problem is that we just don’t know, and Biden and his Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas don’t seem bothered by it at all.

It’s the Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officers and ordinary Americans who bear the brunt of this crisis that has no signs of letting up.

And, as the anonymous agent has warned, it’s abundantly clear that nobody is coming to help.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.