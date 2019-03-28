SECTIONS
Border Patrol Agents Arrest 800 Illegal Immigrants in 2 Days

Border Patrol unit remains next to a section of the U.S-.Mexico border fence.Guillermo Arias / Getty ImagesBorder Patrol unit remains next to a section of the U.S-.Mexico border fence. (Guillermo Arias / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 27, 2019 at 7:20pm
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in the Yuma, Arizona sector apprehended 800 migrants attempting the cross the border over a two day period beginning on Sunday.

Additionally, CBP recorded more than 3,700 apprehensions along the southwest border on Monday, which was the largest single-day total in more than a decade.

At a news conference in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan noted that he had testified before Congress two weeks ago that the Border Patrol system was reaching a breaking point.

“That breaking point has arrived this week at our border,” he said. “CBP is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis all along our southwest border.”

“We are now on pace for over 100,000 apprehensions and encounters with migrants in March,” McAleenan said.

He noted of those, 55,000 are part of family units, making it a far bigger challenge for CBP to house and care for the migrants.

Overall, McAleenan explained that 90 percent of those detained by border patrol will be released into the country and where they will stay indefinitely, “regardless of the merits of their immigration or asylum claim.”

He pointed out that court orders are limiting CBP’s ability to remove those who cross into the country illegally and thereby undermining the integrity of our immigration system. He said it is a problem Congress must face.

McAleenan lamented that for the first time in over a decade border patrol officers are going to have to directly release migrants into the U.S. on a large scale, where they will, in theory, await their court dates.

He said the current situation compromises the security posture of the nation, as the same cartels overwhelming CBP by smuggling migrants are taking advantage of the crisis to move illegal drugs across the border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen echoed McAleenan’s sentiments in a speech last week at the Auburn University’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security.

The secretary said that late last year DHS was apprehending 50,000 to 60,000 migrants per month. Last month, that number jumped to over 75,000, which was the highest total for a February in over a decade.

“Today I can tell you that we are on track to interdict nearly 100,000 migrants this month alone,” Nielsen said.

“The situation at our southern border has gone from a crisis to a national emergency to a near-systemwide meltdown,” she said. “I say this with the utmost sincerity and urgency: The system is breaking.”

