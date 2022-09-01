White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested on Monday that illegal immigrants are not simply walking across the southern border of the United States. Border patrol agents said she could not be more wrong.

During Monday’s news briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked why illegal immigrants can enter the country in contradiction to the Biden administration’s vaccine rules.

“Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay,” Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy said. “Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay? Why?”

“But that’s not how it works,” Jean-Pierre responded.

After Doocy said that was exactly what is happening at the southern border, Jean-Pierre doubled down on her denial.

“But that’s not…it’s not like somebody ‘walks over,'” she said.

Footage captured by Fox News clearly depicted people walking across the border illegally, and the outlet spoke to multiple Border Patrol agents who slammed Jean-Pierre’s claims.

“There’s only two reasons she said that, and that is either she is extremely dumb or she is flat-out lying and hopes America is so stupid we would believe her,” one agent said.

“18 USC 1001 says it is a federal crime to knowingly make false statements to the U.S. government. Too bad the government is not held to the same standard as the citizenry, and that is assuming [Jean-Pierre] is not dumb but just a liar.”

Another agent said he felt Jean-Pierre was likely trying to repeat lies told by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“She is absolutely ignorant to the reality of all the documented footage or just continuing Mayorkas’ delusional lie,” the second agent said.

“This administration must believe that the American people are fools like their mainstream media comrades.”

Other agents felt Jean-Pierre may not have been deliberately lying. Instead, they said she was probably just ignorant about the actual scene at the border.

“Wow,” one agent told Fox News. “It amazes me how so many totally ignorant people are high in government.”

“Has [Jean-Pierre] ever visited the actual border to see for herself what is happening?” another agent questioned. “Nope.”

In a separate article, Fox News said Department of Homeland Security sources said over 500,000 illegal immigrants had evaded law enforcement during the current fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, 2021.

Whether they believed Jean-Pierre was a deliberate liar or simply ignorant of the facts, all the Border Patrol agents quoted in the Fox News story agreed: Jean-Pierre’s claim that no one is just walking across the border was categorically false.



Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

