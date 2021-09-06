Path 27
Detained migrants wait to be searched by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday.
Detained migrants wait to be searched by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

Border Patrol Agents Go Rogue, Use Construction Scraps to Build Border Wall Section Biden Wouldn't: Report

 By Cameron Arcand  September 6, 2021 at 1:03pm
President Joe Biden’s border crisis has been going on for months, and Customs and Border Patrol agents are taking matters into their own hands to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.

According to an exclusive report from the New York Post on Sunday, Border Patrol agents are using abandoned materials from the canceled barrier project to fill “gaps” in a wall that Biden did not want constructed.

Agent Richard Barragan explained to the outlet that construction at the border stopped instantaneously once Biden signed an executive order in January.

“The contractors just stopped,” he told the Post regarding his El Paso sector of the border.

He added that agents have collaborated to block the “20-foot gap” at Border Monument Three, which is challenging to access but has become an open door to those looking to entering the United States illegally.

“We have some agents who are good welders, and they put it all together,” Barragan added.

While the concept of a border wall and having basic restrictions to cross the border deeply offends the left, the United States is dealing with the consequences of a loose illegal immigration policy under the Biden administration.

Migrant encounters are at a 21-year high, with a record-breaking 199,777 encounters in July alone, according to the Pew Research Center.

The numbers for August have yet to be released by the Department of Homeland Security, but they could prove equally disturbing.

Thankfully, the Supreme Court ruled on Aug. 24 that the Biden administration’s decision to scrap former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy likely broke federal law, The Associated Press reported. The court chose not to block the ruling of a lower court that ordered the policy to be reinstated.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy required migrants awaiting an immigration hearing in the United States to wait in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S.

It will take the Biden administration time to reimplement the practice with some changes, which is being referred to as “Remain in Mexico lite”, according to Politico.

When it comes to the border wall, there has been no indication that the White House would want to resume construction.

“The wall enhances my officers’ safety,” El Paso Sector chief patrol agent Gloria Chavez told the Post.

“It delays entry and allows the agent to have the advantage. Additionally, it protects the agent.”

The fact that agents have to close the gaps themselves like they’re in an episode of “MacGyver” shows the utter disregard the Biden administration has for one of its own federal agencies.

Border Patrol has been working tirelessly to get the crisis under control, and the decision by some to create barricades should be a shock to nobody.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California.
