Border Patrol Agents Opened Fire in Chicago as 10 Cars Boxed Them in, Shot Armed CBP Stalker

Border Patrol agents fired on a woman Saturday who pulled a gun on them after an incident in which multiple vehicles tried to box in the agents in Chicago.

“This morning, Border Patrol agents were conducting a routine patrol, near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue, when they were attacked and rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

“The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, forcing the officers to fire defensively,” the release added.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the vehicle was rammed and surrounded, forcing agents out of the vehicle.

“One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fired defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds,” she said.

The individual is known to dislike Border Patrol, McLaughlin said.

“The armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents online,” she said, noting that no agents were hurt.

“Unfortunately, JB Pritzker’s Chicago Police Department is leaving the shooting scene and refuses to assist us in securing the area. There is a crowd growing and we are deploying special operations to control a growing crowd,” she wrote.

“Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer,” she continued.

“Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for our law enforcement and their families,” she said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that extra special operation personnel were sent to the scene.

Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon. I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way. If you see a law… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 4, 2025

A Chicago police representative said the department responded “to document the incident” and “maintain safety and traffic control for all living and working in the area,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times, adding it “is not involved in the incident or its investigation.”

With that as the context, President Donald Trump is planning to send 300 National Guard troops to Chicago, according to ABC News.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Saturday he was given an ultimatum to “call up your troops, or we will.”

“In the coming hours, the Trump Administration intends to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard,” the governor said.

The Trump administration has also been focused on clawing back money for Chicago. On Friday, it announced it will not pay $2.1 billion for two Chicago infrastructure projects, according to Newsweek.

