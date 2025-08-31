As the Trump administration deploys federal assets to secure Washington, D.C., some of those assets stopped a carjacking in its tracks.

The official social media account for Customs and Border Protection announced an arrest on Monday, even picturing the suspect with the stolen vehicle.

“Today while making D.C. safe and beautiful, CBP agents received a call of a carjacking in progress. Agents immediately responded to the area and stopped the fleeing suspect,” the account said.

“The suspect was arrested and will be charged with multiple criminal offenses,” the post added.

“CBP will continue to support all presidential executive orders and assure DC is safe again.”

BREAKING: Today while making D.C. safe and beautiful, CBP agents received a call of a carjacking in progress. Agents immediately responded to the area and stopped the fleeing suspect. The suspect was arrested and will be charged with multiple criminal offenses. CBP will… pic.twitter.com/v4BeRM8GE7 — CBP (@CBP) August 25, 2025

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump seeks to reduce elevated levels of violent crime in the nation’s capital.

Earlier this month, an order signed by Trump declared the intention of “securing the safety and peaceful functioning” of Washington.

Do you think it's important to secure Washington, D.C.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (276 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Washington, D.C. is under siege from out-of-control violent crime, and Federal intervention is now necessary to secure the safety and peaceful functioning of our Nation, the Federal government, and our city,” a fact sheet from the White House said.

“Washington, D.C. is a Federal city because it is the seat of our Nation’s government. Violent crime that prevents Federal workers from safely performing their duties and prevents Americans from safely accessing their elected officials is a threat not just to the city, but to the Nation.”

It’s not the first time Customs and Border Patrol agents have assisted a federal safety mission in D.C.

Five years ago, as protests and riots were spreading nationwide after the death of George Floyd toward the end of the first Trump term, the agency “deployed uniformed personnel from throughout the National Capital Region to CBP Headquarters in Washington, D.C.”

The action was “necessary to support our law enforcement partners in their efforts to prevent any further civil unrest in the D.C area,” a statement from the agency said.

“It is our sincere hope that local protests remain peaceful and without incident,” the statement added. “Our brave CBP agents, officers and operators stand ready to assist in protecting our law enforcement partners from any lawless rioting, domestic acts of terrorism, and other criminal activities.”

“CBP will do our part to prevent any harm to citizens and the destruction of property.”

In the wake of Trump announcing the federal crackdown this month, D.C. saw a substantial decline in carjackings and robberies, according to a report from The Hill.

There have also been zero homicides since Aug. 13, which was shortly after the federal assets were deployed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.