Border Patrol Arrests Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants at Once in Biggest Apprehension in Agency History

Border Patrol agents nabbed 424 illegal aliens attempting to cross the border in a single group, marking the largest apprehension in the agency’s history.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, “[a]gents encountered a group of what seemed to be over 400 illegal aliens” near the border town of Sunland Park, New Mexico, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.

LARGEST GROUP APPREHENDED—#BorderPatrol agents apprehended the largest group of 424 illegal aliens just after midnight this morning in Sunland Park, NM. A second group of 230 illegal aliens was also apprehended in Antelope Wells, NM this morning. More: https://t.co/54XxK78XB2 pic.twitter.com/i5owidRi1t — CBP (@CBP) April 30, 2019

The group of mostly Central American families and unaccompanied minors reached the border shortly after midnight.

TRENDING: Trump Steps In, Saves Aircraft Carrier USS Truman

Hours after their apprehension, Border Patrol was able to count each individual and determine the group was a record-setting size.

“This is an ongoing situation that U.S Border Patrol agents are facing in southern New Mexico: hundreds of parents and children being encountered by agents after having faced a dangerous journey in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers,” CBP wrote in its news release, revealing that the massive group traveled with the help of human smugglers.

Border Patrol agents in New Mexico apprehended another large group of illegal immigrants shortly afterward. Officials working in the Antelope Wells Port of Entry, approximately 160 miles west of Sunland Park, encountered 230 illegal aliens around 2:00 a.m., bringing New Mexico’s Tuesday morning total to over 600.

News of the recording-setting apprehension comes as more Americans believe that the situation at the border constitutes a “crisis.”

A new Washington Post-ABC News Poll conducted in April found 56 percent of Republicans consider the border situation a crisis, and 24 percent of Democrats agree.

The results were a steady rise from January, where only 49 percent of Republicans and seven percent of Democrats had said the same thing.

The highest number of apprehensions in over a decade took place in March, and experts believe the numbers will continue to climb as the summer months approach.

USBP has encountered over 125 large groups (100+ people) since Oct. The dramatic increase of people illegally crossing the SW border in large groups has overwhelmed USBP’s capacity at processing facilities & pulls agents from border security efforts to focus on humanitarian needs https://t.co/s93bx8V07g — CBP (@CBP) April 30, 2019

Fiscal year 2019 has already surpassed the previous fiscal year’s total apprehensions.

RELATED: Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw on Why Democrats Won’t Stop Illegal Immigration: ‘It’s All About Power’

“Criminal organizations continue to exploit innocent human lives in order to enhance their illicit activities without due regard to the risks of human life. In most cases these smugglers never cross the border themselves in order to avoid apprehension,” CBP continued in its statement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.