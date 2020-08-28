SECTIONS
Border Patrol Busts 4 Illegals with Cargo That Could Have Killed 500,000 Americans

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published August 27, 2020 at 8:17pm
A small boat carrying four Dominican nationals and over 1,300 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday, Customs and Border Protection announced.

The men were attempting to smuggle 1,303 pounds of cocaine worth $14.8 million into the United States before they were apprehended by Puerto Rican police, CBP announced.

The minimum lethal dose of cocaine is considered to be 1.2 grams. There are nearly half a million — 491,000 — lethal doses in 1,300 pounds of cocaine.

“We will continue to disrupt and apprehend smugglers that attempt to smuggle people and narcotics across our borders,” Chief Patrol Agent Xavier Morales said.

“Having a dedicated workforce partner up with other professionals dedicated to the border security mission is the key to success. Great job by all.”

The men were reportedly attempting to enter the United States as illegal aliens with 19 bundles of narcotics.

Homeland Security agents seized the drugs and apprehended the men pending an investigation and prosecution.

Kaylee Greenlee
