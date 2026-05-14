Border Patrol Chief Resigns: 'It Is Time'

Michael Banks, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, abruptly resigned Thursday — effective immediately.

Banks informed Border Patrol staff of his decision in a farewell message obtained by CBS News, saying, “It is time for me to retire and return home to Texas to focus on my family and ranch.”

Banks wrote, “What we have accomplished together in the last year and a half is nothing short of amazing. You, the men and women of the Border Patrol, took the United States Border from the most chaotic and unsecured border in the history of this great Nation and have delivered the most secure border this country has ever seen.”

Banks’ farewell message to Border Patrol employees, obtained by CBS News: To the men and women of the United States Border Patrol, I want to take this opportunity to thank you for allowing me to serve with you day in and day out, not just for the last year and half as your Chief… — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) May 14, 2026

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott praised Banks’ leadership. Scott said Banks helped guide the agency during a difficult period for border enforcement.

Scott said in a statement, “We thank U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks for his decades of service to this country and congratulate him on his second retirement after returning to serve during one of the most challenging periods for border security. During his time as Chief, the border was transformed from chaos to the most secure border ever recorded ….We wish him and his family well.”

Banks became Border Patrol chief in January 2025 after being selected by President Donald Trump.

Before that, he served as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s border czar.

Banks took over during a period in which Border Patrol was tasked with a bigger role in immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration set out to secure all U.S. borders and to increase deportation efforts across the country.

Trump’s administration responded by expanding Border Patrol enforcement operations.

Under Banks’ leadership, the administration reported a sharp drop in illegal border crossings.

CBP data shows that migrant apprehensions increased in 6 of 9 southern border sectors — including Laredo, Del Rio, the Rio Grande Valley, Tucson and El Centro — compared with this time last year.https://t.co/fLzdNtnOz6 — Border Report (@BorderReportcom) May 13, 2026

In a November interview with Newsmax, Banks compared the Trump administration with that of former President Joe Biden, saying, “The Biden administration would have you believe they were vetting them. That was all a lie … They were not being vetted, because the countries they came from would not share their vetting.”

At the time, Banks described the broad scope of the agency’s work. “[T]he United States Border Patrol doesn’t stop patrolling the border at the border; we’ll go anywhere in the United States … And if you’re here illegally … You should leave now. Take advantage of the opportunities this government is giving you to leave on your own … If not, we will find you. We will prosecute you and deport you.”

As of Thursday evening, officials had not named a permanent replacement for Banks. The administration is expected to appoint an interim leader.

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