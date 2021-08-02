Path 27
Border Patrol Conducts 'Mass Release' of Illegal Immigrants in Downtown Texas City

Dillon Burroughs August 2, 2021 at 11:01am
Border Patrol agents are reportedly overwhelmed in McAllen, Texas, as a stream of buses and vans continues to transport illegal immigrants out of a local bus station to destinations across the nation.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported on Monday, “We are witnessing the mass release of migrants in downtown McAllen today. Border Patrol buses and vans are pulling up every 15 minutes.”

He added, “Agents tell us it’ll be happening all day long. Hundreds released so far. Most going to the McAllen bus station. BP overwhelmed.”

Earlier on Monday, Melugin tweeted, “Large groups of migrants being walked to McAllen Central Bus Station by a local Catholic Charity after they were dropped off & released by Border Patrol. This is happening every hour. Migrants are given bus tickets wherever they want to go.”

Another tweet featuring video footage added, “All morning long we’ve watched Border Patrol drop off multiple bus loads of migrants at a Catholic charity in downtown McAllen, where they are given food & shelter before they take buses and flights across the United States. Buses arriving every 30 minutes so far.”

Support has reportedly been given by the nonprofit Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Melugin also added additional reporting from Fox News’ Griff Jenkins, tweeting, “Per DHS sources, local Border Patrol stations in McAllen area are currently 585% over capacity and there are “mass releases” underway. @GriffJenkins reports there were more than 8,000 apprehensions in RGV over the weekend, and more than 3,000 in the last 24 hours.”

Jenkins further reported a weekend total of 8,144 encounters between migrants and the Catholic group from Friday through Sunday.

Townhall.com reporter Julio Rosas also shared photos of the scene Sunday on Twitter, saying, “I’ve seen Border Patrol’s processing site underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, TX off and on since March.

“I can say this is the most illegal immigrants I’ve seen at the site at one time. It’s close to 100 degrees out right now.”

Conversation