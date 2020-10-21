Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Border Patrol Foils Multiple Human Smuggling Attempts, Busts Nearly 300 Illegals in 18 Hours

Customs and Border Protection officials and local law enforcement in Texas arrested 294 suspected illegal immigrants within 18 hours, the Department of Homeland Security announced Oct. 16, 2020.@CBP / TwitterCustoms and Border Protection officials and local law enforcement in Texas arrested 294 suspected illegal immigrants within 18 hours, the Department of Homeland Security announced Oct. 16, 2020. (@CBP / Twitter)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published October 21, 2020 at 4:50pm
P Share Print

Customs and Border Protection officials and local law enforcement in Texas arrested 294 suspected illegal immigrants within 18 hours, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week.

CBP agents intercepted human smuggling attempts and raided stash houses in four separate incidents in Laredo, Texas, on Oct. 13, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Of those detained, 90 were from countries other than Mexico.

“These callous and dangerous acts are several examples of the lack of regard human smugglers have for those they exploit for profit,” the DHS said.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

CBP agents found 123 individuals during a consensual search of a stash house, according to the DHS. The individuals were in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

CBP agents detained 84 illegal immigrants traveling inside a tractor-trailer from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to the DHS.

Another 74 illegal immigrants traveling in a tractor-trailer from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Peru were detained hours later.

All detainees remain in CBP custody pending an investigation, according to the DHS.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







New Unemployment Claims Fall to Lowest Level Since March
Border Patrol Foils Multiple Human Smuggling Attempts, Busts Nearly 300 Illegals in 18 Hours
McConnell Lays Into Democrats, Media: ACB's Faith Is Not 'Some Secret Scandal'
Fact Check: DHS Dispels Old Leftist Lie About Parents Separated from Children at Border
40-Year Police Veteran Killed in Line of Duty Weeks Before Retirement
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×