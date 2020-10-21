Customs and Border Protection officials and local law enforcement in Texas arrested 294 suspected illegal immigrants within 18 hours, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week.

CBP agents intercepted human smuggling attempts and raided stash houses in four separate incidents in Laredo, Texas, on Oct. 13, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Of those detained, 90 were from countries other than Mexico.

“These callous and dangerous acts are several examples of the lack of regard human smugglers have for those they exploit for profit,” the DHS said.

MULTIPLE HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPTS FOILED IN 18 HOURS Beginning on October 13, Laredo USBP agents & law enforcement partners foiled 2 stash houses & 2 tractor-trailer human smuggling attempts leading to the apprehension of nearly 300 illegal aliens. READ: https://t.co/Y0tT2As2GU pic.twitter.com/ryAOlB7i7e — CBP (@CBP) October 17, 2020

CBP agents found 123 individuals during a consensual search of a stash house, according to the DHS. The individuals were in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

CBP agents detained 84 illegal immigrants traveling inside a tractor-trailer from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to the DHS.

Another 74 illegal immigrants traveling in a tractor-trailer from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Peru were detained hours later.

All detainees remain in CBP custody pending an investigation, according to the DHS.

