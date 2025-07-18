Border Patrol Hits Jackpot in Raid on California Home Depot

Border Patrol agents raided a Home Depot parking lot in Sacramento on Thursday and arrested a series of suspected illegal aliens, including a man with a jaw-dropping criminal history.

According to KCRA, at least 11 people were arrested during the operation in the south Sacramento area.

Customs and Border Patrol confirmed the bust, noting that one of those taken into custody was a “dangerous serial drug abuser and dealer with 67 charges.”

That man was identified by Customs and Border Protection as Javier Dimas-Alcantara, a Mexican national with decades of criminal activity.

Dimas-Alcantara’s record includes “multiple instances of transport and sale of a narcotic or controlled substance, felony burglary, illegal entry, carrying a loaded firearm in public, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer, felony possession of marijuana for sale, revocation of probation due to a re-offense of possession of marijuana for sale, being under the influence of a controlled substance, multiple instances of possession of a narcotic or controlled substance, and possession of a controlled narcotic with intent to sell.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin was blunt about Dimas-Alcantara’s arrest.

“You would not want this man to be your neighbor,” McLaughlin told Fox News. “And yet politicians like [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom defend criminals who terrorize American communities.”

McLaughlin added, “He and every other sanctuary politician should be thanking CBP for getting this scum out of American communities.”

Gregory Bovino, a U.S. Border Patrol sector chief, posted a video of the raid on Instagram and took aim at California’s so-called sanctuary policies.

“No such thing as a sanctuary city, no such thing as a sanctuary state,” Bovino said. “We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Fox News was on the scene as people scattered from the Home Depot when agents arrived, prompting multiple foot chases.

In one instance, a man, who is an American citizen, was maced and arrested after being accused of slashing a federal agent’s tire.

KCRA later obtained photos showing the slashed tire.

Several protesters later showed up at the site with signs opposing the arrests.

Despite the backlash, Bovino made clear that operations to secure “our borders and beyond” will continue.

