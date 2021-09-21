Border Patrol agents say they have uncovered part of a human smuggling operation in Texas after discovering illegal immigrants packed into a hotel room.

As part of the investigation, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found that illegal immigrants were using a storm drain to illegally cross the border and slip into Edinburg, Texas, according to a news release posted on the Customs and Border Protection website.

The investigation began on Friday with a tip that illegal immigrants were being warehoused in one room at a local hotel, according to the release.

When agents went to see what was going on, “agents observed two individuals enter the suspect room carrying several jugs of water and groceries. Their ongoing surveillance identified other factors indicating that the room was being used to harbor migrants.”

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office then used its authority to conduct a welfare check and found 16 people in the small hotel room.

#HumanSmugglers #Texas

Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings: Hotels near Highway 281 used for illicit activities! RGV agents and Hidalgo County Seriff’s Office arrested 16 migrants, who claimed they were held for nearly 30 days by human smugglers. pic.twitter.com/0FWnpHGFMf — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) September 21, 2021

The group, made up of illegal immigrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico, said they had been parked in the room for almost 30 days, the news release stated.

The next day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents watching a storm drain in Hidalgo, Texas, saw several people emerging from it.

Has Joe Biden ruined our border security? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (56 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In cooperation with the Hidalgo Police Department, seven people, including one unaccompanied child, were arrested. The illegal immigrants were from Honduras and Mexico, the release said.

But the day was not over. That night, four illegal immigrants, from Mexico and Honduras, were arrested after popping out of the storm drain.

Border Patrol agents have been dealing with a spike in human smuggling ever since President Joe Biden took office, especially in the Rio Grande Valley.

A tip from the community led Weslaco agents to a human smuggling stash house in McAllen, TX, resulting in the apprehension of 10 migrants. In Hidalgo, TX, agents encountered a group of 147 migrants. This is RGV’s 60th large group of 100 or more people smuggled this year. pic.twitter.com/jBDmrrgg9R — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) June 14, 2021

The flood of illegal immigrants into the U.S. during the Biden presidency was the subject of biting commentary from two Fox News hosts.

“Imagine we shipped thousands and thousands of migrants into Delaware and they’re fishing on the bay or they’re riding Amtrak, packed in unvaxxed, with little English and no skills,” Jesse Watters, co-host of “The Five, ” said Monday as he noted that Biden is insulated from the reality taking place along the border in Texas.

“Where are they going to live? In tents? Are they going to live on the beach? Are we going to put them in starter homes? You’ll have to double every classroom size of every public school district. You’re going to have to raise taxes to pay for the social services,” he said.

“Hannity” host Sean Hannity echoed the thoughts Monday night.

“Biden’s border crisis is worse than ever: Seven months after it started and eight months after he lifted nearly all of President Trump’s border protections,” he said.

“President Trump gifted President Biden with a secure border. But Joe screwed it up,” Hannity said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.