Border Patrol Raids Disney Cruise Ship, Finds Every Parent's Nightmare Lurking on Board - This Is What Dems Want Defunded

A group of alleged child predators were arrested after they’d been working around children and families aboard a Disney cruise.

They were apprehended by the same immigration agents Democrats want to defund.

KNSD reported Wednesday that a Disney cruise docked in San Diego after a trip with stops in Ensenada, Baja California, as well as Catalina Island, where federal agents took several employees into custody.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Sandra Grisolia released a statement about the raid:

“On April 28, HSI San Diego arrested twenty-three crewmembers from multiple cruise ships at the Port of San Diego as part of Operation Tidal Wave. The arrests targeted individuals suspected of involvement with Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), based on information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”

Political commentator Libs of TikTok posted footage of the arrests to social media platform X.

ICE was waiting at the port in San Diego when a Disney cruise ship docked and immediately arrested a handful of the staff who are illegals pic.twitter.com/8JAA2DZbpu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2026

“The arrestees were transported to Los Angeles for processing, and their visas were revoked,” the ICE spokeswoman continued.

The New York Post clarified that it’s unclear which other ships from companies outside of Disney may have been involved.

Dharmi Mehta, a passenger on a Disney cruise, said that witnessing the arrests was “really unsettling.”

She commented on the arrest of the head waiter, saying, “So that was just my big concern like how is he gonna reach out to his family? Does the family even know that he’s not getting back on the ship today?”

Mehta later attended a press conference with immigrant rights groups.

Benjamin Prado from Union del Barrio stated, “This is not an isolated incident,” adding, “In fact, it has become a growing pattern, not only here in San Diego but throughout this country.

“It is our responsibility as a society, as working people, to really denounce these actions by Customs and Border Protection, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the prolonged detention of migrant workers, whether it be here in our own community as well as those that work on ships.”

Perhaps Mehta and Prado feel differently now knowing they’re defending accused child predators.

The arrested included Filipinos, an Indonesian, and a Portuguese crewmember.

Per the New York Post, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated of those individuals, “Officers confirmed all subjects were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of CSEM or child pornography.”

CSEM stands for “child sexual exploitation material.”

Disney needs to do a lot more vetting when hiring their crew members. Parents are likely mortified to know these monsters were lurking around their children.

If Democrats had their way, the operation to catch these people would not have gone through. Immigration officials are compared to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo or some other secret police for a totalitarian regime.

By interfering with their work, real evil is allowed to flourish.

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