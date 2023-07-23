No matter how many times it is repeated on establishment media, progressive political rhetoric can no longer hide it. If it looks and acts like a totalitarian regime, that’s what it is.

On Friday, Republicans on the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials demanding information about possible retaliation against Gregory Bovino, a CBP official who previously served as Chief Patrol Officer at California’s El Centro Sector of the U.S. southern border, according to the Washington Examiner.

Bovino said he was “relieved of his command” after conducting a transcribed interview with lawmakers earlier this month. Bovino claimed he was “indefinitely” reassigned to the Washington, D.C. office.

The Biden administration is beginning to look increasingly like an ill-conceived version of the evil Empire in Star Wars with President Joe Biden cast as the Emperor and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas playing the role of Darth Vader. It looks like Bovino has been called back to the Death Star.

The problem is that this isn’t a movie and whoever is behind the scenes directing operations — it couldn’t be Biden — is about as subtle as Sasquatch trying on shoes at a Foot Locker. If it were a film, it would bomb worse than the lowest-grossing movie of all time, “Zyzzyx Road.”

The American people are sick of bad movies and a failed federal government. So are some Republicans in Washington, D.C.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer from Kentucky and House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green of Tennessee penned a letter to the CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller demanding a briefing on all relevant information to Bovino’s reassignment to Washinton, D.C.

“We write with deep concern that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials may have retaliated against a witness in a Congressional investigation,” the chairmen wrote.

“The Committees have received an allegation from a credible whistleblower with extensive experience in and knowledge of CBP personnel practices that — within hours of concluding a voluntary transcribed interview with the Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the Committee on Homeland Security on July 12, 2023, Gregory K. Bovino, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Border Patrol Sector, was relieved of his command over the El Centro Sector and reassigned to a vague, indefinite, and temporary headquarters assignment.”

Biden’s directorship….

Top Border Patrol agent Gregory K. Bovino ‘relieved of his command’ after talking to Congress.

New York Post.-

Customs and Border Protection officials relieved a chief patrol agent of his command in retaliation for talking to Congress about President… pic.twitter.com/lddGToCxDa — gtmo9121 (@gtmo9121) July 22, 2023



Progressive bureaucrats learn how to be “vague” and “indefinite” in college. Postmodern education consists of feeding students an extended meal of leftwing theoretical word soup concocted by nihilist chefs like Nietzche, Derrida and Foucault.

If the students actually understood the mishmash of minced messages they were being fed at college, they’d gag and spit it out. Many do. Progressive sheep, however, wolf it down and regurgitate it like the useful idiots they are after landing a cushy government job.

“Given the suspicious timing of the reassignment coinciding with Chief Bovino’s cooperation with a Congressional inquiry,” Coomer and Green’s letter continued, “we demand CBP account for the current status of Chief Bovino’s employment and assignment within the U.S. Border Patrol, provide documents and communications relevant to any reassignment and the reasons for any related employment action, and brief the Committee on this matter.”

This isn’t an isolated incident. Remember journalist Matt Taibbi and how his work on the “Twitter Files” exposed the government pressuring big tech to censor information from the public? The IRS came knocking on his door a mere three weeks after Taibbi exposed the damning documents.

How about the case of pro-life activist Mark Houck, the 48-year-old father of seven, whose house was raided by dozens of armed federal officers for a bogus charge previously thrown out of a Philadelphia District Cout only to be picked up again by the Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice.

And then there’s the FBI’s targeting of parents who dare to speak out at school board meetings because they don’t want their kids brainwashed by progressive lunatics.

These are just a few of the cases that received media scrutiny from conservative outlets. Who knows how many people the Biden administration has harassed or is preparing to target for political purposes?

It really does seem like we’ve all been cast as extras in a bad science fiction movie where the Biden administration is populated by Marxist-like Borg from Star Trek. “You will assimilate. Resistance is futile.”

Was this a retaliation against Bovino? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (451 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

But Biden and his crew don’t compare to Captain Jean-Luc Piccard and the crew of the Enterprise. They willingly joined ranks with the Marxists and don’t have the courage or backbone to break away from their totalitarian path.

Comer and Green do have a backbone. “Any retaliation against witnesses who cooperate with Congressional inquiries will not be tolerated,” the letter continued, “especially when that retaliation may have been committed by government officials.”

Did you hear that, entrenched progressive bureaucrats? You will not be tolerated because we the people will not be assimilated.

Actors don’t get to vote on how the movie ends. The American voter does. The 2024 election could make or break America. Every citizen must do their part to make sure the election is fair and that their vote counts.

No more sitting back in your seat eating popcorn and passively watching the drama unfold. That’s you on center stage. It is time to act.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.