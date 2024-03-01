Share
Border Patrol Union Chief Goes Off on Biden Over Border Visit Location During News Conference

 By George C. Upper III  March 1, 2024 at 7:47am
Brandon Judd appeared with former President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday in Eagle Pass, Texas, where the likely Republican presidential nominee sought to contrast his immigration policies with those of current President Joe Biden.

Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, knowingly or otherwise helped Trump do just that.

“Sir, I want you to know: Your agents, my agents, they’re mad as hell, absolutely mad that President Biden went to Brownsville, Texas, rather than going to Arizona, rather than going to San Diego, California, rather than coming to Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been the epicenter,” he said during his brief remarks at the podium.

“What President Trump has seen right here is, he’s seen how his policies have worked. But he’s also seen how he can expand upon those policies once he takes — goes back into the White House. He has seen how Gov. Abbott has been able to use [Trump’s] policies to secure this specific area, the epicenter over the last two years of the illegal border crisis that we have had to endure.”

Judd explained that the agents his union represents have become increasingly frustrated at the polices of the Biden administration that encourage immigrants to enter the country by whatever means possible, legal or otherwise.

“And your agents, president, they are p***ed. Border patrol agents are upset that we cannot get the proper policy that is necessary to protect human life, to protect American citizens, to protect the people that are crossing the border illegally — we want to protect them as well,” Judd said. “And we can’t do that because President Biden’s policies continue to invite people across here.”

Judd then expressed gratitude for Abbott and Trump and their willingness to engage in government service for the benefit of the American people.

“Thank goodness we have a governor like Gov. Abbott,” he said. “Thank goodness we have somebody that’s willing to run for president of the United States, forgo everything else that he’s been doing, to serve the American people.”

You can see Judd’s comments in full below.

Biden and Trump both visited the southern border Thursday, as Judd said, but the location each chose to visit looked very different when it comes to illegal immigration.

Brownsville, Texas, where Biden visited (something some residents weren’t thrilled about), only sees in one week the number of illegals encountered by Border Patrol agents in the Eagle Pass area in one day — if they even see that many.

In fact, in another Fox report on the two presidential visits, the outlet described illegal immigrant activity in Brownsville as “nearly nonexistent,” with only 12 apprehensions recorded on Monday.

By contrast, Eagle Pass may have the most apprehensions of any border location, reporting 511 apprehensions on Monday, or more than 42 times the activity of Brownsville.

